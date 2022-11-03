Kayaking the Anclote River in Tarpon Springs with River Wild Kayaking.
The Anlcote River is a must see in the Tarpon Springs area, the best way to enjoy it is on a Kayak, and the best guides are at River Wild Kayaking.
Great Eco tour! Easy area to kayak through and a great area to enjoy nature in Tarpon Springs. The tour was educational and location was beautiful..”TARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When visiting Tarpon Springs and looking for things to do, be sure to spend time on the Anclote River. Day trippers will spend time at the Sponge Docks, which is of course a highlight, but plenty of visitors omit time on the river. Don’t be one of them, get on the water especially up river to the east, it’s a quiet forgotten wonderland, a secret hidden treasure trove of natural activity and beauty.
— Guest Quote
There are multiple ways to explore the magic waterways but by far the best is on a kayak. As you float through the mangroves you wont disturb any of its creatures, instead you can sit back as you reconnect to the nature and wilderness that surround you.
Not only does the river hold a world of wildlife it has been the setting of plenty of fun local historical stories. Pirates used the river to hide from the authorities and of course, to hide their treasure. It had a part to play in the Civil War and we shouldn’t forget about its rich and unique sponge diving history..
For the best experience on the open water, follow the Anclote River east, up river toward the clear blue-green shallows, where you might spot friendly dolphins, gentle manatees and majestic stingrays. Keep paddling through the mangrove channels, where crabs crawl on the branches and fish jump from the water. Be sure to bring your bird spotting skills, as this undeveloped and quiet area is the perfect spot for watching wading birds stalk their prey, among this rivers natural beauty. See the historic Sponge Docks from the unique perspective of the water, part of the nearby city of Tarpon Springs.
To explore the river book a guided eco tour with River Wild Kayaking, their wildlife experts will lead the way through the mangroves, pointing out wildlife as you float along. You will be able to get the full experience as their experts will show you everything there is to see. This kayak tour is perfect for beginners and experts alike. Their guided eco tours are intimate and educational. A “don’t miss” experience if you are in the Tarpon Springs area, they only opened in the middle of 2022 but have been getting rave reviews and are quickly establishing themselves as an absolute hit for tourists and locals.
