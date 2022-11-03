Smugglers Leave Two Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol riverine agents enlist the assistance of Mission Fire Department to orchestrate a shallow-swift water rescue.

On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

“RGV Border Patrol agents rescued 40 people during the month of October. On a daily basis, our agents encounter injured migrants, perform river rescues, and conduct search and rescue operations in vast and remote ranchlands. I’m extremely proud of our RGV Sector Border Patrol agents and their tireless efforts in preserving human lives.” stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

