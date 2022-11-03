Submit Release
Border Patrol Arrests Wanted Mexican Citizen

Subject wanted for sex crimes

DETROIT— Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents arrest two Mexican nationals with one being wanted for sex crimes with a person under thirteen years old.

On Thursday October 27, Detroit Border Patrol Station agents conducted a targeted arrest operation near Auburn Hills, Michigan. The operation was the result of intelligence gathered on a Mexican citizen who is wanted for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person Under Thirteen.  

The targeted enforcement resulted in the apprehension of the wanted 38-year-old Mexican citizen near I-75 and Walton Boulevard early Thursday morning. During the encounter an additional Mexican citizen who has been previously removed from the United States four times was also arrested.

A field investigation on the wanted 38-year-old subject revealed he has also been removed from the United States four previous times and agents confirmed his active warrant for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Person Under Thirteen out of Oakland County, Michigan. The subject was turned over to the Oakland County’s Fugitive Apprehension Team at the scene.

The second subject, a 42-year-old Mexican citizen was arrested for illegal re-entry into the United States and transported to the U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Station for further processing.

“Detroit Sector remains vigilant against threats to our community and national security,’ said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley.  “I am extremely proud of the agents who took these criminals off the street and assisted Oakland County in their pursuit of justice for such a serious predatory offense involving a child. Detroit Sector will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure our communities are safe.”

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol BorderWatch telephone number toll-free at 1-800-537-3220.

