Donna Man Wanted on Charges of Sexual Assault of a Minor Arrested at the Progreso International Bridge

PROGRESO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Field Operations officers at the Progreso International Bridge arrested a man returning from Mexico Thursday afternoon after learning he had an outstanding warrant for Sexual Assault of a Minor out of the Solano County Sheriff’s Office in California.

“The arrest of a man wanted for sexual assault of a minor that occurred over 2,000 miles away is a prime example of the continuous commitment CBP officers exercise to safeguard our country and community,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The apprehension occurred on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Progreso International Bridge after a male subject returned from Mexico traveling by foot. CBP officers queried the traveler using CBP databases and referred him to secondary due to a possible match to an outstanding warrant. The man was referred for secondary for further inspection and identity confirmation.

In secondary, CBP officers conducted a biometric fingerprint check and utilizing national law enforcement databases confirmed his identity as 46-year-old Rudy Winters, a United States citizen, wanted in Solano County, California on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a minor. CBP officers turned Winters over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for adjudication of the warrant. Charges and allegations contained in criminal complaints are merely accusations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.