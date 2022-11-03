Submit Release
Collaborative efforts shut down two stash houses at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol working collaboratively with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), shut down two stash houses in Laredo, Texas.

On Nov. 1, Border Patrol agents working with DPS arrived at two separate residences one was located on Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop, where they took into custody a total of 34 individuals.

After record checks were conducted, it revealed that they were all in the country illegally from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala.

All the individuals were transported to the Laredo South Station and will be processed accordingly.

