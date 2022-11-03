CBP Officers Seized 2.2 Tons of Narcotics in 2 Days Hard narcotics worth $24 million seized

While inspecting a tractor trailer at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility, manifested to be transporting green onions, CBP agents discovered narcotics concealed deep in the middle of the pallets.

OTAY MESA, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility intercepted over 2.2 tons of hard narcotics within a span of 2 days.

The first seizure occurred approximately at 1:30 p.m., October 20, 2022. CBP officers encount

ered a 28-year-old male, driving a tractor trailer, with a shipment manifested for green onions. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and tractor trailer for further examination.

During the exam, CBP officers discovered a package disguised as onion chives concealed deep in the middle of the pallet of the green onions. CBP officers searched the shipment and removed 183 packages containing methamphetamine hidden within the shipment of green onions.

CBP officers extracted approximately 1,528.99 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of $3.3 million.

The second seizure occurred approximately at 10:53 a.m., October 22, 2022, when CBP officers encountered a 29-year-old male, driving a tractor trailer, with a shipment manifested for electronics. During the inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and tractor trailer for further examination.

During a non-intrusive inspection of the tractor trailer, CBP officers discovered anomalies in the trailer. A CBP canine team screened the truck and trailer. The detector dog alerted to the front wall of the trailer.

CBP officers searched the location and discovered 195 packages of methamphetamine and 75 packages of cocaine concealed within a non-factory built false wall.

CBP officers extracted approximately 1,992.54 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,037.27 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $20.8 million.

The total estimated street value for both seizures is $24.2 million.

“CBP officers are the front-line of stopping these dangerous drugs from entering the U.S.,” said Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office.” The lengths drug trafficking organizations are willing to go to conceal and smuggle narcotics is a testament to how effective our officers are.”

Both drivers were arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the drivers, over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition.

CBP officers seized the tractors, trailers, and narcotics.

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

