Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,974 in the last 365 days.

Jury finds Wood County Man Guilty of 1984 Murder

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice today announced that a jury in Wood County, Wis. found John A. Sarver, 59, of Port Edwards, Wis., guilty of First Degree Murder after an 8 day trial in connection to the November 26, 1984, murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga, Wis.

 

“This conviction was possible because of the dedicated investigators, analysts, and prosecutors who worked on this case over the course of many years,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone whose commitment to this case has resulted in the defendant being brought to justice.”

 

The evidence presented at trial established that the defendant entered Mrs. Roberts’ home in Saratoga, Wis. on the night of November 26, 1984, and beat and stabbed Mrs. Roberts with scissors. Advances in DNA testing over the years showed the defendant’s DNA on evidence presented at trial.

 

The conviction was the result of 38 years of investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

 

The case was tried by Wisconsin Department of Justice Assistant Attorneys General Adrienne Blais and Nathaniel Adamson. The prosecution team also included Wisconsin Department of Justice Paralegal Rochelle Ederer, as well as DCI Special Agents Andrew Simon and Shane Heiser. Victim/witness services were provided by Hannah Wrobel and Mary Ann Groth of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of Crime Victim Services.

 

A Sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 23, 2023. The crime of conviction carries a life sentence.

You just read:

Jury finds Wood County Man Guilty of 1984 Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.