Research Fellow – EU policy engagement, geopolitics and Agenda 2030

Join our international non-profit research organization and help create a sustainable, prosperous future for all! SEI is a dynamic and expanding workplace that employs around 100 people from 28 different nationalities in an activity-based office in central Stockholm (Garnisonen), with an additional 170 employees in centres around the world.

Our research has a strong connection to policy and practice. We have established initiatives to identify how evidence generated from our research can be adapted and made relevant for decision-makers, whether in policy or business. Policy and business strategies also guide our research and we strive to be responsive so that our research remains relevant to emerging developments. In recognition of these mutually reinforcing links between research, policy and practice, the SEI Strategy 2020-2024 ramps up support and engagement at the global level, being closer to and proactive in different governance processes and providing science-based knowledge support, including through our initiative for Strategic Policy Engagement in the EU and projects carried out by the Global Goals and Systems team at SEI HQ.

The Research Fellow will play an important role in SEI’s research and policy engagement. This will initially focus SEI’s research related to policy areas of the European Green Deal, geopolitics and Agenda 2030. Over time, the successful candidate is expected to contribute to developing and sustaining a research and engagement portfolio.

Within EU policy, the Research Fellow will lead SEI’s engagement with the Swedish Government on European Union-related policy issues. As Sweden takes the Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2023, SEI has established policy dialogues with government and knowledge partners in Sweden, Brussels and other EU member states. SEI will host a conference in spring 2023, convening decision-makers and analysts from policy, business and research across Europe to debate the key sustainability issues at stake for EU policy. The conference and our EU policy engagement is supported by evidence generated by a diverse portfolio of projects and initiatives related to industry and energy transitions, sustainable trade, climate change adaptation, biodiversity and global environmental pressures from EU consumption. An important part of the role is convening SEI researchers and relevant policy and industry decisions makers, multilateral processes and networks among like-minded organizations.

The Research Fellow will further play a key role in the synthesis and outreach of research findings emerging from the interdisciplinary research programme, Mistra Geopolitics. As the programme wraps up it second phase in 2024, this includes leading a group of researchers to produce research syntheses, writing relevant reports and papers, as well as facilitating scenario workshops with stakeholders and partners of the programme. The Research Fellow will also contribute research and analysis on Swedish policy responses to the war on Ukraine with regards to natural resource management and their impacts on Sustainable Development Goals progress.

The Research Fellow will join the Global Goals and Systems team, a team of researchers based at SEI HQ thematically focused on systems thinking in decision-making, policy development and action on global sustainable development goals, and will actively contribute to the teams research portfolio and engagements.

Lead SEI’s engagement with the Swedish Government on EU-related policy issues and their implementation in Sweden and other EU member states

Convene researchers and practitioners on critical issues for EU policy, drawing from the diverse portfolio of SEI projects and initiatives

Lead development of a conference programme, engaging with partners, funders and speakers, and provide guidance to communications officers and event coordinators

Conduct research and provide expert advice on EU policy and relevant multilateral processes

Conduct research and analysis on strategic foresight and emerging technologies, develop and calibrate tools related to Sustainable Development Goals and lead data collection

Lead production of research syntheses, including report and paper writing

Facilitate scenario workshops and stakeholder engagement

Represent SEI as a spokesperson in public debates on areas of research and policy expertise

Contribute to the development, fundraising and delivery of the Global Goals and System team’s project portfolio of research and engagement work

Manage projects in line with SEI’s project model with colleagues at SEI and other partner organizations

Engage in relevant policy networks within Sweden, Europe and internationally, including with both private and public actors.



We are looking for a person with a passion for policy in the context of environment, climate change, geopolitics, Agenda 2030 and sustainability transitions. This may be from a range of expertise areas such as international relations, political science, geography, economics, international law, science, technology and innovation, and sustainable development. Applicants with either a research or policy background are encouraged to apply.

In addition, the successful candidate(s) will also have experience of managing and coordinating complex multi-partner projects, including budget management and financial reporting, team leadership and funder and consortium relations. We warmly welcome applications from individuals with a passion and track record of creating and incubating teams and networks of innovative researchers and practitioners.

There may be more than one vacancy available for this recruitment. While it is targeted at the Fellow level, we will also consider applications from suitably qualified Senior Fellow candidates, recognizing that such a position comes with additional responsibilities and expectations (regarding mentorship, leadership and fundraising).

Formal qualifications

A master’s degree (or equivalent) in a related field and a deep interest in EU policy, global governance, international relations and affairs, systems thinking, and sustainability issues. A PhD is desirable, but not required.

At least seven years experience working on environment, climate change, Agenda 2030 or other related policy issues in a knowledge-based or policy-focused organization

Experience in policy coherence and/or systems thinking, including quantitative approaches such as system dynamic modelling or network analysis

Excellent organizational, project management and managerial skills.

Entrepreneurial approach to research and policy and ability to lead competitive proposal development for funding to maintain and expand a project portfolio

Previous experience in stakeholder engagement, with ability to communicate within different policy contexts and disseminate findings to a wide range of stakeholders

Track record of using research to influence policy and practice, including demonstrable interest in and ability to convene and engage stakeholders and to facilitate policy dialogues

Willingness to work in an international and intercultural environment and collaborate in co-creation and co-production of knowledge in the context of research and policy

Working proficiency in Swedish and English required.

General competence areas

Experience in research or policy analysis related to environment and climate change policy and Agenda 2030

Knowledge of policy processes of the EU and its institutions from the perspective of Brussels, Sweden or another EU member state

Familiarity with recent history and politics of development and environment.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 23 November 2022, 23:59 Stockholm local time.

Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page).

As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include: