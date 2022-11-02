In 2022, the direct impacts of climate change – such as droughts, floods, and wildfires – have become impossible to ignore.

However, these impacts can also have knock-on effects which are less immediately visible: effects that cross borders and continents, escalating through security relations, international trade, financial markets, international aid operations or migration.

Such complex chains are set to have increasingly significant impacts on our societies as the world experiences the effects of a changing climate.

Gaining an understanding of them, and the ways in which they can be mitigated and adapted to, is crucial as we move into an uncertain future.

Taking place over two days during the COP27 climate conference, the Cascading Climate Risks Virtual Pavilion, hosted by Chatham House’s Environment and Society Programme, offers the opportunity to explore these emerging dynamics with experts in the field.

13.00 – 14.30 The transmission of climate impacts through international trade: implications for the EU

This session looks at trade-related, cascading macroeconomic and sectoral effects on the EU triggered by impacts on agricultural commodities, energy demand and supply chain stresses associated with the interruption of important maritime trade nodes. The effects of these dynamics on food markets will also be discussed through case studies of international food systems and Brazilian soy.

Francesco Bosello , Senior Scientist, Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change

, Senior Scientist, Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change Emilie Stokeld , Research Assistant, SEI York

, Research Assistant, SEI York Joe Simpson , Research Assistant, SEI York

, Research Assistant, SEI York Richard King , Senior Research Fellow, Environment and Society Programme, Chatham House

, Senior Research Fellow, Environment and Society Programme, Chatham House Rania Zaatour, Postdoctoral Researcher, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK).

All times CET.