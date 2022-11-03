HDOT partners with Hawaii Partnership to Prevent Underage Drinking and Aiea community to spread traffic safety awareness through art

Main, News Posted on Nov 2, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) in partnership with Hawaii Partnership to Prevent Underage Drinking (HPPUD) and Keep it Flowing Media (KIF) are painting for a safer community with the help of ‛Aiea keiki.

Over the course of three-weeks crews and a team of volunteers brought this vision to life. Keiki from Calvary Chapel youth group and even those passing by, were welcomed to participate in the painting process.

The children and volunteers were taught proper painting techniques by KIF artists in a morning briefing, and they set to work. With kokua and lots of paint, the mural began to take shape with views of the surrounding landscape and messages of traffic and community safety.

With the theme of “traffic safety” in mind, KIF muralist, Ken Nishimura and his team were able to design the pillars to depict the entire Waimalu ahupua‛a, and reflect the values of HDOT, HPPUD and the community.

When Nishimura was asked about the response he has gotten from the public, “Nothing but positive, everyone supports the project. We either get a shaka, or they are honking their horns as they are driving by.”

Appropriately on Pono Street, the Native Hawaiian value of righteousness, these five pillars across the Motor Vehicle Safety Office’s property serve as a positive reminder of the righteous values within the community itself.

“The message of safety, and traffic safety especially is sometimes hard to get across. So, we wanted to find a way to connect with our communities and get our message out there,” said George Abcede, Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways Administrator.

A Blessing was held today for the new murals, pictures can be found below.

Mural blessing #1

Mural blessing #2

Mural blessing #3

Mural blessing #4

Mural blessing #5

