Gospel Artist Jon Plair Gears Up For Single Release Concert With Host Comedian Barry Brewer
When music and comedy come together it packs a powerful and lasting punch.
Music is liberating. I find joy in creating a sound that is soothing for someone's spirit. "It's Gonna Get Better" is exactly as it says. No matter what you're going through, it's gonna get better.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gospel artist Jon Plair teams up with comedian and actor, Barry Brewer for a dynamic single release concert for Plair's single, "It's Gonna Get Better."
— Jon Plair
Jon Plair has been carving his way as one of the HOTTEST artists in the Gospel Music Industry! With the dynamic spirit of a true champion, Plair is on a mission to encourage others through his music and his high-energy performances. Plair says, "My new single will impact lives all over the world with the hope that better days are here and that you are a winner because God's got you. He has designed it where the sun shines again and victory is yours!"
With a little something for everyone, this star-studded evening is packed full of excitement. Fans can look forward to an evening of energy, celebration, laughter and an all-around great time as Comedian Barry Brewer (from BET Tyler Perry's Bruh) hosts this action-packed night.
The night is offering up a wide variety of options based on the kind of experience you are seeking. The tickets are categorized by Platinum, Gold, and Silver packages.
Platinum VIP - Meet & Greet - $147
• One general admission ticket to the show in the reserved Platinum VIP Section on stage.
• Light Appetizers
• Meet & Greet / Photo
• A Copy of the "Can You Imagine" Album
• A Digital Download of the New Single "It's Gonna Get Better"
• Early entry (Doors Open 6:30 pm)
• VIP with Jon Plair and friends backstage before the show
• It's Gonna Get Better T-Shirt
• A glass of Champagne or Wine
• Autographed Poster
• It's Gonna Get Better Swag Bag
Gold VIP - $97
• One general admission ticket to the show in the reserved Gold VIP Section
• Light Appetizers
• Early entry (Doors Open 6:30 pm)
• A Copy of the "Can You Imagine" Album
• A Digital Download of the New Single "It's Gonna Get Better"
• Autographed Poster
• It's Gonna Get Better T-Shirt
• It's Gonna Get Better Swag Bag
Silver VIP - $55
• One general admission ticket to the show in the reserved Silver VIP Section
• Early entry (Doors Open 6:30 pm)
• A Digital Download of the "Can You Imagine" Album
• A Digital Download of the New Single "It's Gonna Get Better"
General Admission - $37
General Admission Seating - Make sure you get there early to ensure the best seats.
Tell a friend to tell a friend and come out and join us for a wonderful and memorable night of entertainment!
