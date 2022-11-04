Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,164 in the last 365 days.

Gospel Artist Jon Plair Gears Up For Single Release Concert With Host Comedian Barry Brewer

When music and comedy come together it packs a powerful and lasting punch.

Music is liberating. I find joy in creating a sound that is soothing for someone's spirit. "It's Gonna Get Better" is exactly as it says. No matter what you're going through, it's gonna get better.”
— Jon Plair
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gospel artist Jon Plair teams up with comedian and actor, Barry Brewer for a dynamic single release concert for Plair's single, "It's Gonna Get Better."

Jon Plair has been carving his way as one of the HOTTEST artists in the Gospel Music Industry! With the dynamic spirit of a true champion, Plair is on a mission to encourage others through his music and his high-energy performances. Plair says, "My new single will impact lives all over the world with the hope that better days are here and that you are a winner because God's got you. He has designed it where the sun shines again and victory is yours!"

With a little something for everyone, this star-studded evening is packed full of excitement. Fans can look forward to an evening of energy, celebration, laughter and an all-around great time as Comedian Barry Brewer (from BET Tyler Perry's Bruh) hosts this action-packed night.

The night is offering up a wide variety of options based on the kind of experience you are seeking. The tickets are categorized by Platinum, Gold, and Silver packages.


Platinum VIP - Meet & Greet - $147

• One general admission ticket to the show in the reserved Platinum VIP Section on stage.
• Light Appetizers
• Meet & Greet / Photo
•﻿ A Copy of the "Can You Imagine" Album
•﻿ A Digital Download of the New Single "It's Gonna Get Better"
• Early entry (Doors Open 6:30 pm)
• VIP with Jon Plair and friends backstage before the show
• It's Gonna Get Better T-Shirt
• A glass of Champagne or Wine
• Autographed Poster
• It's Gonna Get Better Swag Bag


Gold VIP - $97

• One general admission ticket to the show in the reserved Gold VIP Section
• Light Appetizers
• Early entry (Doors Open 6:30 pm)
• A Copy of the "Can You Imagine" Album
• A Digital Download of the New Single "It's Gonna Get Better"
• Autographed Poster
• It's Gonna Get Better T-Shirt
• It's Gonna Get Better Swag Bag

Silver VIP - $55

• One general admission ticket to the show in the reserved Silver VIP Section
• Early entry (Doors Open 6:30 pm)
• A Digital Download of the "Can You Imagine" Album
• A Digital Download of the New Single "It's Gonna Get Better"

General Admission - $37

General Admission Seating - Make sure you get there early to ensure the best seats.

Tell a friend to tell a friend and come out and join us for a wonderful and memorable night of entertainment!

Desirae L. Benson
Desirae L. Benson Public Relations
+1 804-389-8877
DesiraeBBB@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Gospel Artist Jon Plair Gears Up For Single Release Concert With Host Comedian Barry Brewer

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.