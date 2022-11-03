6 Academicians from EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences Appear in Stanford University’s The World’s Most Influential Scientists List

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Arts and Sciences continues to offer quality education and research opportunities to its students through the academic staff consisting of the most influential academicians in the world. 6 academicians from EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences have been listed among the most cited scientists in the world in the “World's Most Influential Scientists” list, created as a result of the study carried out by a team of US and Dutch scientists under the coordination of the US Stanford University in 2022. Elsevier B.V., one of the leading academic publishing firms and SciTech Strategies, which has been producing scientific production evaluation and assessment maps for more than 30 years contributed to the creation of the list.. In the list, 200 thousand 409 scientists have been ranked within the top 2% of the world.

Prof. Dr. Mahmudov Listed among the Most Influential 40 Thousand Scientists in The World

Whilst EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Mathematics Chair Prof. Dr. Nazım Mahmudov has been listed among the most influential 40 thousand scientists in the world this year, Chemistry Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Akeem Adeyemi Oladipo and Physics Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ali Övgün succeeded in appearing within the world's most influential 60 thousand scientists. Mathematics Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arran Fernandez has appeared within the world's most influential 105 thousand, Physics Department Vice Chair Prof. Dr. Seyedhabibollah Mazharimousavi within the most influential 155 thousand, and Mathematics Department academic staff member Prof. Dr. Benedek Norbert Nagy has been included among the most influential 200,409 academicians. While Prof. Dr. Mahmudov, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Oladipo and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Övgün is among the 250 most influential academicians teaching at universities in the Republic of Turkey this year, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez, Prof. Dr. Mazharimousavi and Prof. Dr. Nagy also succeeded in appearing among the 1,211 academics who have been included in the list from the universities of the Republic of Turkey, appearing within the 2% of the world.

2 Academicians from the Faculty in the Career-Long Impact List

Two academicians from EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences have been included in the Career-Long Impact List announced within the scope of the report. A total of 896 academicians from Turkey succeeded in making it to the list. While Chair of the Mathematics Department Prof. Dr. Nazım Mahmudov has been listed among the most influential 62 thousand academicians in the world, he is also included within the 120 most influential scientists teaching at the universities of the Republic of Turkey. Mathematics Department academic staff member Prof. Dr. While Benedek Norbert Nagy has appeared among the most influential 196,000 scientists in the world in the career-long impact list, he has also been included among the 900 most influential scientists teaching at the universities of the Republic of Turkey. The list of the world's most influential scientists can be accessed via the link https://elsevier.digitalcommonsdata.com/datasets/btchxktzyw/4