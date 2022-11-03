Hualapai Tribe and Arizona Department Of Public Safety Sign Mutual Aid Agreement at the Grand Canyon West Skywalk

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. -- On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Hualapai Tribe and the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) entered into an agreement for mutual aid and the cross-commissioning of AZDPS troopers on the Hualapai Reservation.

The agreement provides for the orderly and effective enforcement of criminal and traffic laws on the Hualapai Reservation through this mutual aid agreement between Hualapai Police Department and AZDPS.

“This historic signing is a memorial testament to the mutual agreements between tribes and state governments,” said Hualapai Tribal Vice Chairman Shelton Crozier. “We are looking forward to the prosperity of working across the jurisdictional boundaries to improve public safety.”

The Hualapai Tribe is a sovereign nation located in northwestern Arizona. The reservation encompasses more than one million acres along 108 miles of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River. The Hualapai Reservation occupies parts of three Arizona counties, including Coconino, Yavapai, and Mohave counties.