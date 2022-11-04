2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Easy 8: The Big Event by Carrolyn Foster

A Tough Sport On Dirt; Carrolyn Foster’s Easy 8: The Big Event Will Make Way at the 2022 Texas Book Festival

The competition is tough in the roughest sport on dirt. The bulls are ready for smoke-blowing, snot-slinging, and tail slapping action.” — Excerpt from Easy 8: The Big Event

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy 8: The Big Event is the second book of Carrolyn Foster’s Easy 8 series. A book about the season’s last event, a tough sport on dirt — the bulls are ready for intense action for the bull-riding competition that bestows the Bull Award of the Year.

Alongside other renowned authors and writers, together with their masterpieces, Foster’s book will grace its way at the Texas Book Festival this November 5-6, 2022. Foster wrote this book with the aim to let children who have never experienced bull riding feel the excitement and thrill of the event even though they don’t experience the adventure firsthand.

Carrolyn Foster lives in a small rural town in Oklahoma, she is a retiree from the United States Postal Service. Together with her husband, they raise cattle and they are also active in their local FFA (Future Farmers of America) and 4-H programs. Now that she is a retiree, she can concentrate and dedicate her time to writing children’s books which have been her long-time aspiration.

