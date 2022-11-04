2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Easy 8: The Big Event by Carrolyn Foster

A Tough Sport On Dirt; Carrolyn Foster’s Easy 8: The Big Event Will Make Way at the 2022 Texas Book Festival

The competition is tough in the roughest sport on dirt. The bulls are ready for smoke-blowing, snot-slinging, and tail slapping action.”
— Excerpt from Easy 8: The Big Event

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy 8: The Big Event is the second book of Carrolyn Foster’s Easy 8 series. A book about the season’s last event, a tough sport on dirt — the bulls are ready for intense action for the bull-riding competition that bestows the Bull Award of the Year.

Alongside other renowned authors and writers, together with their masterpieces, Foster’s book will grace its way at the Texas Book Festival this November 5-6, 2022. Foster wrote this book with the aim to let children who have never experienced bull riding feel the excitement and thrill of the event even though they don’t experience the adventure firsthand.

Carrolyn Foster lives in a small rural town in Oklahoma, she is a retiree from the United States Postal Service. Together with her husband, they raise cattle and they are also active in their local FFA (Future Farmers of America) and 4-H programs. Now that she is a retiree, she can concentrate and dedicate her time to writing children’s books which have been her long-time aspiration.

Grab your copies of “Easy 8: The Big Event” on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
Easy 8: The Big Event
Written by Carrolyn Foster
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |

About Authors Press
Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller that caters to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors and readers. We offer the most effective publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. Our team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is dedicated to meeting industry standards for their clients' work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

2022 Texas Book Festival | Featured Books

You just read:

2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Easy 8: The Big Event by Carrolyn Foster

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098 info@authorspress.com
Company/Organization
Authors Press
1321 Buchanan Rd
Pittsburg,, California, 94565
United States
+1 925-255-0098
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. We offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards and beyond for our client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Authors Press Website

More From This Author
2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Wand by Chuck Champlin
2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Think Like a Molecule by Chuck Champlin
2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: Four Legged Heroes (Mama Magina Books) by Mary Virginia McCormick Pittman
View All Stories From This Author