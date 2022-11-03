Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4000 block of Iowa Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating persons of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in the 4000 block of Iowa Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:28 am, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Officers located evidence of a firearm discharge but no victims. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspects were involved in an altercation with the victim. One of the suspects then brandished a firearm and shot towards the victim. The suspects and victim then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Persons of interest were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.