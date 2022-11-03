Hurricane Ian: Churches of Scientology Disaster Response volunteer ministers find family treasures while removing debris

CSDR Volunteer Minister receiving a special thank-you hug Ms. Good carefully briefs her disaster teams before deploying them Volunteer Ministers in Fort Myers walking to a work site

Following a disaster, the loss of family possessions and mementos can be more painful to a family than losing their home.

I have seen the emotional grief of losing a home but even more I have seen and heard family members grieve and talk about all the little things their family has lost.” — Joava Good, Churches of Scientology Disaster Response