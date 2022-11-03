Hurricane Ian: Churches of Scientology Disaster Response volunteer ministers find family treasures while removing debris

Following a disaster, the loss of family possessions and mementos can be more painful to a family than losing their home.

I have seen the emotional grief of losing a home but even more I have seen and heard family members grieve and talk about all the little things their family has lost.”
— Joava Good, Churches of Scientology Disaster Response
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week while helping a family in Fort Myers, FL, following Hurricane Ian, Churches of Scientology Disaster Response (CSDR) volunteer ministers, found and retrieved from the debris priceless mementos.

Around the country, hurricanes and tornadoes often bring devastation to families. Homes are often decimated, but there is one aspect that is often more painful than losing their home: losing precious family mementos.

Family keepsakes are precious. In an hour or even in a few minutes the entire treasure of mementos saved for decades by a family can be swept away. Family valuables, legal documents, passports, photos of loved ones and more are sometimes destroyed or completely lost.

Joava Good, Deputy National Director of CSDR, said, “I have seen the emotional grief of losing a home but even more I have seen and heard family members grieve and talk about all the little things their family has lost. Knowing how important these little things are, we train our volunteers to keep a keen eye open while doing disaster clean up and debris removal. Returning these special mementos to a family can bring untold joy to them.”
Knowing how important things like photos and albums are to a family, the Volunteer Ministers carefully brushed them off and saved them.

Ms. Good continued, “We are winding down our official response activities to Hurricane Ian while other insurance companies are gearing up to launch into their long-term recovery work to help those affected by the storm. But we will continue to help those in the Fort Myers greater area as best we can on upcoming weekends.”

Churches of Scientology Disaster Response was formed following 9/11 in response to the obvious need for more organized help year-round. Volunteer Ministers have responded to hundreds of disasters over the years ranging from tornados, earthquakes, floods and hurricanes to devastating wildfires.

The Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

Volunteer Ministers working under the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response continue to follow that mandate. In all disasters they find out what the community most needs. Often it is help sorting through rubble to recover precious family mementos or help in recovering hope and looking for positive things to concentrate on. The Volunteer Ministers help with this and have helped thousands of families to recover from disasters.

