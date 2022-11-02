US Sports Welcomes Brian Sackinsky, New VP of Baseball and Softball

Submit Release
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps (USSC), the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, announces the addition of Brian Sackinsky as the new VP of Baseball and Softball to oversee Diamond Division growth and camp management. In his new role, Brian will oversee USSC's portfolio of baseball and softball camps across the United States, with plans to double the number of camps over the next few years.

Previously, Brian has worked as Territory Manager at Mizuno and Nike, and Senior Sales Director at Footlocker, where he fueled global brand awareness and strategic long-term growth.

A former major league player, Brian was picked up by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round of the 1992 Major League Baseball draft while he was completing his studies at Stanford University. Over six years, he pitched three games in the majors and developed his career with minor league teams: Rochester Redwings, Bowie Baysox, Frederick Keys, and Bluefield Orioles. He credits professional baseball with teaching him a number of life lessons, including the importance of attitude, effort, attention to detail, and learning to thrive under uncertainty.

Brian's unique experience from mound to management makes him an ideal leader and role model within the US Sports Camps portfolio. "Brian is a special guy. He oozes positivity and enthusiasm for the USSC mission of enhancing player development while supporting passionate coaches," explained Justin Hoeveler, CEO of Youth Enrichment Brands. "As a former MLB pitcher, he knows the game of baseball as well as anyone but is equally as committed to the opportunities to enhance player development in baseball and softball."

"I am thrilled to be a part of the US Sports Camps family," said Brian, "because the company shares my desire to create positive, memorable, life-changing experiences for young athletes. There is no doubt that I finally found my dream job of providing 'skills and smiles' to aspiring young athletes."

For more information on Nike Baseball and Softball Camps, visit: https://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball-softball.

About US Sports Camps
US Sports Camps, headquartered in San Rafael, California, is the world's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. Since 1975, the company has offered summer camps with the same mission that defines it today: we team up with passionate coaches to create memorable, life-changing, experiences for kids through sports.

Media Contact

Katie Rocca, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, krocca@ussportscamps.com

SOURCE US Sports Camps

