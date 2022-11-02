Submit Release
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho's Unit 70

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho.

The buck’s body was discovered on Oct. 28 by two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70.  Only the head of the buck had been removed.  Based on the condition of the carcass, it is estimated that the deer was killed sometime around Oct. 25 or 26.

“We are unsure if the individual(s) who shot the buck had a valid tag for this controlled hunt unit, but at the very least, this is a case of wasteful destruction,” says Senior Conservation Officer (SCO) Tyler Peterson.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact SCO Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515, SCO Kevin Pennala at 208-972-4696, or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.  Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.

