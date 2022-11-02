California elections for top judicial posts: Big stakes, little info available to the public

For each of the four California Supreme Court justices on the ballot, the secretary of state’s Voter Information Guide lists their name and title, the month they were admitted to the bar, the schools they attended and their past legal employment and judicial positions. The League of Women Voters has a little more in its online Voter’s Edge guide, with links to their official court biographies (which may or may not mention the governor who appointed them), a list of their community activities, a photo and whatever additional information a justice chooses to provide.