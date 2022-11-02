Submit Release
After Hours: She Shares with California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero

California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero participated in a She Shares luncheon on Oct. 21 at the Sacramento Masonic Temple. She Shares is a conversation series featuring female leaders. She Shares began in 2012 and is operated in partnership with the California Center for Civic Participation.

