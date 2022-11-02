11/02/22 – HAWAI‘I ISLAND MAN FACES CHARGES FROM STATE & FEDERAL AGENCIES FOR MONK SEAL HARASSMENT

News Releases, slider Posted on Nov 2, 2022 in DOCARE

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate Release: November 2, 2022

HAWAI‘I ISLAND MAN FACES CHARGES FROM STATE & FEDERAL AGENCIES FOR MONK SEAL HARASSMENT

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/766308611

(Kailua-Kona) – A 52-year-old man, who recently relocated to Hawai‘i from the mainland, was cited Tuesday by a trio of State and federal agencies after his dog was captured on videotape harassing a Hawaiian monk seal at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park on Oct. 10.

Law enforcement agencies are not identifying the individual involved, due to past experience in which people cited for seal harassment received multiple death threats via social media.

A witness videotaped the dog running up on the seal and barking at it. It took several weeks for authorities to track the dog’s owner down. This week he was cited as follows:

By the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) for:

Take, harassment of endangered and threatened species under State law

Permitting a dog to stray (no leash) under Hawai‘i County Code

By National Park Service (NPS) law enforcement:

Failure to restrain a pet (dog off leash)

Disturbing of wildlife activities

By NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement (OLE):

Violation of the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA)

For the State and Hawai‘i County charges the man has a court appearance scheduled in Kona District Court on Jan. 26, 2023.

On the NPS petty misdemeanor charges he can pay fines of $80 and $130 respectively, for the two violations, to avoid going to court.

For NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, charges are civil in nature, and penalties will be assessed, or determined, in accordance with NOAA’s Penalty Policy.

The law enforcement agencies caution that resting monk seals are powerful animals and could easily hurt or kill an off-leash dog. “Not to mention,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla commented, “monk seals are protected by a multitude of state and federal laws, as this individual learned.”

Anyone who spots wildlife harassment is asked to report it to the 24-hour DOCARE hotline at 643-DLNR or via the free DLNRTip app. Videos and photographs are helpful to authorities in identifying suspects.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR/NPS/NOAA)

HD video – Kaloko-Honokōhau monk seal harassment (Oct. 10, 2022):

https://vimeo.com/766308611

Photographs – Kaloko-Honokōhau monk seal harassment (Oct. 10, 2022):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rg9dhmh5g2bcqk7/AADf5t3t3oT1hM8knp7plRS5a?dl=0

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Senior Communications Manager

[email protected]