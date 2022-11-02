Reminder: Weekend Closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge in Swatara Township Planned for Nov. 4-7
Higher than normal traffic volumes expected on detour routes and adjacent roadways
Harrisburg, PA – This is a reminder that a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge spanning the interstate in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, is planned for 9:00 PM Friday, November 4, to 6:00 AM Monday, November 7.
The I-83 closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to remove damaged beams from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate. Detours will be in place. Motorists should plan extra time for their travels.
I-83 Northbound Detours:
Motorists traveling northbound on I-83 should take westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81 to I-83.
Motorists traveling eastbound on Route 581 to northbound I-83 should take southbound I-83 to Exit 40B (New Cumberland), turn left onto Carlisle Road (Route 2018), left onto northbound I-83 to westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81, to I-83.
Please note:
- Local traffic in Harrisburg may use northbound I-83 between Front Street and 32nd Street.
- I-83 Exit 41B (Lemoyne) will be closed to prohibit traffic from using local roads.
- Lowther Street on-ramp to northbound I-83 will be closed.
I-83 Southbound Detours:
Motorists traveling southbound on I-81 should continue on southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.
Motorists traveling on southbound I-83 should take Exit 47 (US 322 E/Hershey/Eisenhower Blvd). Once on Eisenhower Boulevard, exit to Paxton Street (I-83 South/Paxton Street), to the southbound I-83 on-ramp.
Motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 283 should take northbound I-83, to southbound I-81, to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.
Motorists traveling westbound on Route 322 should take northbound I-83 to southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83.
Also, South 40th Street (Route 3005) between Derry Street (Route 3012) and Paxton Street will be closed due to the higher anticipated volumes on Paxton Street.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018
