2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: During the Pandemic with Edward Jenner by Dr. Barbara ten Brink

A Real-Life Event with A Touch of Fiction Makes Its Way at the 2022 Texas Book Festival

The reader may find the novel timely as we face a worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2.” — Dr. Barbara ten Brink

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As stated by Sir Francis Darwin, “In science, credit goes to the man who convinces the world; not the man to whom the idea first occurs.” Dr. Barbara ten Brink’s biography titled, During the Pandemic with Edward Jenner, describes the success of Dr. Edward Jenner to defy Mr. Darwin’s quote. Dr. Jenner was the first to have the idea of vaccination, he convinced the world to vaccinate, and he enjoyed great compensation for his contributions to the eradication of smallpox worldwide.

Readers will come to know Edward Jenner through his scientific works, through Dr. ten Brink’s carefully and thoroughly researched historical accounts, and by dint of this fictional book. Come witness Edward Jenner’s life through the fictional persona of Robert, a character Dr. ten Brink uses to entertain the reader, build realistic settings, and create credible circumstances during Edward Jenner’s investigations to problem-solve this worldwide pandemic. As with all the scientists’ biographies in her series, Dr. Barbara ten Brink incorporates a touch of fiction into historic events even constructing first-person conversations.

Dr. Barbara ten Brink’s During the Pandemic with Edward Jenner will be presented at the 2022 Texas Book Festival, November 5-6, alongside other sought-after masterpieces of the literary industry.

During the Pandemic with Edward Jenner

Written by: Dr. Barbara ten Brink

