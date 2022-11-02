Open Enrollment Season for Medicare Advantage is Now through December 7 and The CHRISTUS Health Plan Has Some Good News to Share

/EIN News/ -- Irving, TX, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nov. 2, 2022 -- Dedicated to improving the overall health of their members, CHRISTUS Health Plan announced that their Medicare health plans earned an overall rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2023.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. These annual CMS ratings measure the overall quality and performance of Medicare plans on a 1-to-5-Star scale. Factors such as customer satisfaction, access to health care, and how well a plan delivers preventative care to its members are evaluated. Ratings reflect the experiences of actual Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plan members and are designed to help people choose a plan that best fits their individual health care needs.

In addition to achieving the four-star rating, CHRISTUS Health Plan has expanded the Medicare Advantage coverage to include more counties in Texas and New Mexico. Newly covered counties include Bernalillo, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hardin, Henderson, Jasper Jefferson, Newton, Orange, Rusk, Sandoval, Taos, Tyler, and Van Zandt.

“We are excited to expand our footprint to additional counties in Northeast Texas, South Texas, Southeast Texas, and New Mexico. The CHRISTUS Health Plan has expanded to serve all our CHRISTUS ministries throughout Texas and New Mexico,” said Ron Hirasaki, Vice President Product Management and Marketing Sales. “From Corpus Christi, Texas to Santa Fe, New Mexico, we are here to serve anyone who might need us. We want people to find a plan that fits their life and their budget. As a health care leader and a recognizable CHRISTUS name in the ministries we serve, not only do we have a good product but sound advice we can offer people during this time.”

And, although open enrollment time might feel like the spooky season for some, officials with the CHRISTUS Health Plan don’t want people to get turned off between now and December 7 by trying to figure out their best health insurance plan for the next calendar year. People who are newly eligible can enroll whenever they turn 65, but those who are already signed up generally can only make changes once a year during this time of open enrollment season.

“Our communities should know that a lot of work has been done to create an array of quality plans that meet the needs of those we serve,” explained Hirasaki “Besides offering dental, hearing vision and other supplemental benefits in your budget and for your life right now, there’s an alignment with the CHRISTUS Health mission to extend the healing ministry to fulfill an important mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

“Getting the right health insurance is important to your health and will serve you and your family well,” said Hirasaki “We want those we serve to take advantage of the benefits that are offered by our health insurance offerings. We have taken great steps in the last couple of years to do our best to be truly consumer focused, improve our operations and ensure all receive the optimal evidence-based care they deserve.”

To learn more about CHRISTUS Health Plan, visit: christushealthplan.org

