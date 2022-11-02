Submit Release
Secretary Blinken Participates in a Conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the U.S.-German Futures Forum    

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in a moderated conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the U.S.-German Futures Forum on Thursday, November 3 at 8:00 a.m. EDT in Münster, Germany.  Journalist Ingo Zamperoni will moderate their discussion focusing on “The Future of Democracy in a Digital World.”

The 2022 Futures Forum will bring together American and German experts and next generation leaders from civil society, academia, the private sector, and government to address the interplay of democracy and technology.  Participants will discuss strengthening the digital delivery of government services in both countries; advancing democracy and respect for human rights, including through the Freedom Online Coalition; countering digital authoritarianism; and improving the use of technology in the provision of development assistance globally.

The German Federal Foreign Office, Bertelsmann Stiftung, U.S. Department of State, and the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies at Johns Hopkins University (AICGS) are partnering to host the U.S.-German Futures Forum each year.

Secretary Blinken’s remarks will be live streamed on www.state.gov and www.YouTube.com/statedept.

