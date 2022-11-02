Secretary Blinken’s Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on November 1 with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Park Jin following the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest ballistic missile launches.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Park jointly condemned and expressed deep concern about the DPRK’s escalatory launch of ballistic missiles, including one that recklessly and dangerously landed near the ROK coastline. The Secretary reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. commitment to the ROK’s security and safety and stressed the need for the international community to unite in holding the DPRK accountable for its continued provocations. Both officials strongly condemned the DPRK’s continued and blatant disregard for multiple UN Security Council resolutions and the deeply destabilizing effect its actions are having on the region. The Secretary emphasized that the United States would take all necessary measures to ensure the security of our allies and will continue efforts to limit the DPRK’s ability to advance its unlawful ballistic missiles and weapons of mass destruction programs.

Secretary Blinken also extended his deepest condolences regarding the recent tragedy in Itaewon, emphasizing the strong and enduring friendship between the United States and the ROK.