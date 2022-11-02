Submit Release
Counselor Chollet’s Trip to Colorado Springs on Demonstrating Effective Deterrence in the Arctic and Foreign Policy to Americans at Home

Counselor Derek Chollet traveled November 1-2 to Colorado Springs, Colorado. The purpose of his trip was to discuss the Administration’s national security priorities, the recently released National Strategy for the Arctic Region, engage with community and business leaders, and meet with members of the local refugee community. While in Colorado Springs he also visited the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM).

The Counselor also met with the Mayor of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, where he engaged with government and business leaders to highlight how the State Department advances U.S. economic and security interests and how foreign policy can impact communities and small to medium-sized businesses at the local level.

He discussed similar themes with cadets and soldiers at the Air Force Academy and Fort Carson Army Base. At Lutheran Family Services, the Counselor met with refugees recently resettled in Colorado Springs through State Department programs.

