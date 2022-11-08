Submit Release
Newborn Screening Market worth $2 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

— Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report titled "Global Newborn Screening Market– By Technology, By Product, By Application, By Regions and Forecast Till 2030." of report features in-depth analysis and an extensive study on the industry, exploring its significant factors.

According to the latest market intelligence research report by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Newborn screening market size was valued at US$ 879.80 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 1993.56 Million in 2030, record a promising CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Newborn screening is carried out by several institutions. It involves screening newborns for rare but critical medical disorders (genetic, hormonal, or metabolic conditions) that may impair their ability to grow normally but are treatable. The series of tests are done within the first few days of the life of an infant, by a hospital health care provider. Recent years have seen an increase in infant illnesses, prompting healthcare professionals to advocate for and support the need for more sophisticated screening tools. The most common neonatal diseases are hearing, metabolic, and hormonal problems, as well as serious congenital heart disease; most of these conditions are curable if discovered early.

The Growth of the market is expected to be driven by increasing government funding for newborn screening and advancements in screening technology. Organizations like the WHO healthy newborn network are working to educate parents about newborn screening and trying to sanction this rule as mandatory so that child lives can be saved and secure. Additionally, a high birth rate and a rise in newborn illnesses fuel market expansion. On the other hand, due to rising birth rates in countries like India, China etc., coupled with increased disposable income, and awareness among people, would provide considerable prospects to essential market participants.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on every element. The initial impact on newborn screening procedures came from the resource shift to COVID-19 management, which is expected to have an effect on the market. Manufacturing operations and the supply chain in the United States, India, Spain etc., were disrupted for a few months as a result of lockdowns implemented by various governments. Due to inconsistencies in the transportation facility, one of the main issues is the supply of raw materials needed to manufacture instruments and reagent kits faced by the worldwide newborn screening sector. After some time, when the world gets back to normal, people get more conscious about their health, and the government is also increasing awareness about screening so that they can save and secure their child's life from covid, or any other disease sue to which the market grows steadily in 2021 and is expected to rise in the coming years.

The prominent players in the Newborn Screening industry include:
Perkinelmer, Inc., Waters Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Ab Sciex LLC, Masimo Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Covidien Plc, Ge Healthcare, Trivitron Healthcare and Agilent Technologies Inc and other prominent players.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:
• In Aug 2022, for metabolomics, genomics, newborn screening, and molecular diagnostics, Trivitron Healthcare opened a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the AMTZ Campus in Vishakhapatnam, India. The CoE is equipped with cutting-edge research, development, and manufacturing capabilities.
• In June 2022, BeginNGS (pronounced "beginnings") is a programme that Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine launched in June 2022 to advance and assess the scalability of a diagnostic and precision medicine guidance tool for newborn screening for 400 or so genetic diseases with known treatments using rapid whole genome sequencing.
• In September 2020, to screen neonates for SMA (spinal muscular atrophy), SCID (severe combined immunodeficiency), and XLA (X-linked agammaglobulinemia), PerkinElmer (US) received CE-IVD clearance.

Newborn Screening Market Regional Analysis:
The North American region is anticipated to hold a significant share of the newborn screening market owing to the high prevalence of congenital disabilities in the region, government regulations, the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure, and recent technological advancements in newborn screening technology by players based in the north region. Furthermore, Growth in this region is driven by the sizeable newborn pool, increasing screening rate, and rising awareness regarding early diagnosis, which further boost the demand for the newborn screening market.

The Global Newborn Screening Market Segments
The Global Newborn Screening Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Technology,
 Tandem Mass Spectrometry
 Pulse Oximetry
 Enzyme Based Essay
 DNA Assay
 Electrophoresis
 Others
The Global Newborn Screening Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Products,
 Instruments
 Reagents
 Assay kits
 Others
The Global Newborn Screening Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Application,
 Dry Blood Spot Test
 Critical Congenital Heart Diseases
 Hearing screen
 Others
The Global Newborn Screening Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Region
 Europe
 North America
 Latin America
 Asia Pacific
 Middle East & Africa

Priyanka Tilekar
Insightace Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
+1 551-226-6109
email us here

