Kansas Wildlife and Parks Magazine Hosts 10th Annual Photo Contest

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – For many readers of Kansas Wildlife and Parks Magazine – the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ flagship publication – the annual photo issue is a favorite. From star-studded scenes of a glittering Kansas night sky, to a foggy morning photo of anglers fishing the morning bite, the special photo issue showcases the epitome of what it means to live in and enjoy the state of Kansas. This is made possible, in part, because of the Wild About Kansas photo contest – an annual contest where amateur to professional photographers can compete to have a winning image (or two) published in the special issue.

Photographers who wish to participate can submit up to three photos total in any of the following categories:

Game Species (This category is primarily for game mammals, migratory birds, furbearers, etc.)

Non-game Species (This category is primarily for insects, reptiles, and amphibians, etc.)

(This category is primarily for insects, reptiles, and amphibians, etc.) Landscapes

Outdoor Recreation (Not hunting or fishing)

Hunting and Fishing

Submissions for the 2022 contest must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2022 to be considered.

This year, a new submission form has been implemented. Here’s how to enter:

1. Visit programs.ksoutdoors.com/Programs/Wild-About-Kansas then click “Enter Contest.”

2. Log in to your ksoutdoors.com account OR create an account by entering a username, password and email address.

3. Complete the contestant information entry form then click “Submit.”

4. Verify your information then click “Add Photos.”

5. Click “Browse” to upload your photo, then fill out the photo name, category and the county the photo was taken. Click “Submit.”

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for additional entries.

Participants whose images are selected for a 1st, 2nd, 3rd place or honorable mention award will have their winning imagery published in the 2023 January/February photo issue of Kansas Wildlife and Parks Magazine.

Photos must be:

1 megabyte (MB) or larger

Taken in the state of Kansas

Appropriate for the category entered

For more information, visit programs.ksoutdoors.com/Programs/Wild-About-Kansas.

