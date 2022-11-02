Submit Release
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.50 Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share and 5% Stock Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Manhattan, KS, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.50 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.61 per share in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $2.5 million, compared to $3.0 million in the prior quarter and $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the return on average assets was 0.76%, the return on average equity was 8.33%, and the efficiency ratio was 69.6%. The previously announced acquisition of Freedom Bancshares, Inc. was completed prior to the opening of business on October 1, 2022 and their financial information is not included in Landmark’s third quarter results.

For the first nine months of 2022, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.73 compared to $2.97 during the same period of 2021. Net earnings for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to $8.7 million, compared to $14.9 million in the first nine months of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the return on average assets was 0.89% and the return on average equity was 9.33%.

In making this announcement, Michael E. Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, “This quarter’s loan growth remained robust, and we experienced solid growth in net interest income over the prior quarter. Compared to the second quarter 2022, total gross loans increased by $41.4 million, or 24.5% on an annualized basis, as a result of greater demand for residential and commercial real estate loans and commercial and agricultural loans. Net interest income also grew by 24.7% on an annualized basis compared to the prior quarter due to higher loan and investment balances and higher rates, which were partially offset by higher deposit rates and borrowing costs. Our net interest margin increased to 3.21%. Non-interest income declined $1.9 million compared to the same period last year mostly the result of lower gains on sales of residential mortgage loans while fees and service charges increased 10.7%. We also recorded a $353,000 loss on sale of lower yielding investment securities that we had strategically sold this quarter. Non-interest expense totaled $9.5 million in the third quarter 2022 and was mostly flat with the third quarter last year and included $134,000 in costs associated with the acquisition of Freedom Bancshares, Inc. Total deposits declined slightly this quarter but have increased by $50.5 million, or 4.7% as compared to September 30, 2021.”

Mr. Scheopner continued, “Credit quality remains very strong and non-accrual loans and delinquencies continue to decline. Landmark recorded net loan recoveries of $43,000 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to net loan charge-offs of $42,000 in the prior quarter and $397,000 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans totaled $4.8 million or 0.68% of gross loans at September 30, 2022 and have declined $5.0 million over the last twelve months. Also, the balance of loans past due 30 to 89 days remained low. The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.9 million at September 30, 2022, or 1.25% of period end loans and we recorded a provision for loan losses of $500,000 this quarter primarily due to the increased loan balances. Our equity to assets ratio totaled 7.78% while loans to deposits totaled 62.9%.”

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $1.4 billion, total gross loans were $711.3 million and total deposits were $1.1 billion. On October 1, 2022, Landmark completed the acquisition Freedom Bancshares, Inc., a one-bank holding company with gross loans of $118.0 million and deposits of $150.4 million. Freedom Bank is located in Overland Park, Kansas and will expand Landmark’s presence in the Kansas City market.

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid November 30, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2022. The Board of Directors also declared a 5% stock dividend payable on December 16, 2022, to common stockholders of record on December 2, 2022. This is the 22nd consecutive year that the Board has declared a 5% stock dividend. During the quarter the Company purchased 20,706 shares of treasury stock.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (844) 200-6205 and using access code 523774. A replay of the call will be available through December 3, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 414179.

SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income amounted to $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.6 million in the same period last year and $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease of $162,000, or 1.7%, from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of a decrease in interest on loans of $436,000 or 5.2% due mainly to lower interest and fees earned on PPP loans which declined by $1.6 million from the third quarter 2021 and carried higher average rates. Net interest income, however, increased $553,000 from the second quarter 2022 due mainly to loan growth and higher yields on loans and investment securities. Average loan balances totaled $687.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $668.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $653.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.63% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 5.03% in the same quarter last year and 4.40% in the prior quarter. Interest costs on interest-bearing deposits totaled 0.39% in the third quarter of 2022, 0.13% in the third quarter of 2021 and 0.18% in the prior quarter. On a tax-equivalent basis, the net interest margin totaled 3.21% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.05% in the prior quarter and 3.36% in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 35.4%, compared to the same period last year and $267,000, or 7.0%, from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to a decrease of $1.6 million in gains on sales of one-to-four family residential real estate loans as higher interest rates and low housing inventories reduced originations of these fixed rate loans which are normally sold. Higher mortgage rates however resulted in an increase in originations of adjustable-rate loans this quarter which are kept in the Company’s loan portfolio. Fees and service charges increased $243,000, or 10.7%, over the same period last year and increased $131,000 compared to the prior quarter mainly due to increased deposit-related income. A loss of $353,000 was recorded in the third quarter of 2022 on the sale of certain low yielding investment securities in our portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

During the third quarter of 2022, non-interest expense totaled $9.5 million, a slight increase over the same period last year and $436,000, or 4.8% higher than in the prior quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, higher costs for occupancy and equipment and acquisition costs were offset by lower compensation, data processing and intangible amortization expense. The increase in occupancy and equipment was related to building maintenance costs as well as increased utilities and other building expense. Compared to the prior quarter, non-interest expense increased primarily due to increased costs for occupancy and equipment and higher other non-interest expense, primarily increased costs for software and captive insurance losses.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $522,000 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $639,000 in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate decreased to 17.3% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 19.8% in the third quarter of 2021 and 17.4% in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower pretax earnings.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, gross loans totaled $711.3 million, an increase of $41.4 million, or 24.5% annualized, since June 30, 2022. The growth in loans was primarily due to increases of $18.8 million in commercial real estate, $12.9 million in one-to-four family residential real estate, $7.9 million in agriculture and $6.7 million in commercial loans. Investment securities decreased $2.5 million, or 2.1% annualized, during the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in our unrealized losses as higher interest rates impacted the fair value of our portfolio. Gross unrealized net losses totaled $41.0 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $24.0 million at June 30, 2022. Deposits decreased $14.3 million to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2022 mainly due to lower balances of investments savings, interest checking and certificates of deposits. Other borrowings increased by $10.1 million primarily due to $10.0 million of debt issued in conjunction with the Freedom Bancshares, Inc. acquisition. At September 30, 2022, the loan to deposits ratio was 62.9% compared to 58.5% in the prior quarter and 61.6% in the same period last year.

Stockholders’ equity decreased to $105.5 million (book value of $21.21 per share) as of September 30, 2022, from $117.3 million (book value of $23.57 per share) as of June 30, 2022, due mainly to an increase in other comprehensive losses and the purchase of the Company’s common stock totaling $502,000. The increase in other comprehensive losses this quarter resulted from an increase in unrealized losses on the Company’s investment securities portfolio due to the increased interest rate environment this quarter. As a result of these items, the ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 7.78% on September 30, 2022, from 9.08% at June 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.9 million, or 1.25% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on September 30, 2022, compared to $8.3 million, or 1.24% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on June 30, 2022. No allowance for loan losses has been allocated to PPP loans because they are guaranteed by the SBA. Net loan recoveries totaled $43,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $397,000 during the same quarter last year and $42,000 during the second quarter of 2022. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was (0.02%) in the third quarter of 2022, 0.24% in the third quarter of last year and 0.03% in the prior quarter. A $500,000 provision for loan losses was recorded in the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to the growth in loans during the quarter. No provision for loan losses was made in either the same quarter last year or in the prior quarter.

During the third quarter of 2022, non-performing loans totaled $4.8 million, or 0.68% of gross loans, while loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $657,000, or 0.09% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2022. Real estate owned totaled $1.3 million at September 30, 2022.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and operations, as well as changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; (ii) the strength of the local, national and international economies; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning banking, securities, consumer protection, insurance, monetary, trade and tax matters; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) our risk management framework; (ix) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (x) changes and uncertainty in benchmark interest rates, including the elimination of LIBOR and the development of a substitute; (xi) the effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xii) the loss of key executives or employees; (xiii) changes in consumer spending; (xiv) integration of acquired businesses; (xv) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation; (xvi) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvii) the economic impact of armed conflict or terrorist acts involving the United States; (xviii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xix) declines in the value of our investment portfolio; (xx) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxi) cyber-attacks; (xxii) declines in real estate values; (xxiii) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; and (xxiv) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:
Michael E. Scheopner
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)   September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 49,234     $ 30,413     $ 106,319     $ 189,213     $ 117,314  
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks     8,844       8,360       6,381       7,378       7,629  
Investment securities:                                        
U.S. treasury securities     127,445       135,459       119,882       42,675       40,314  
U.S. federal agency obligations     4,979       14,931       17,013       17,195       17,297  
Municipal obligations, tax exempt     128,392       134,994       130,915       137,984       140,788  
Municipal obligations, taxable     61,959       49,356       45,586       40,046       38,988  
Agency mortgage-backed securities     161,331       151,893       153,587       142,817       133,502  
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value     484,106       486,633       466,983       380,717       370,889  
Bank stocks, at cost     6,641       2,881       2,856       2,905       2,985  
Loans:                                        
One-to-four family residential real estate     205,466       192,517       169,514       166,081       161,120  
Construction and land     18,119       23,092       25,408       27,644       26,658  
Commercial real estate     228,669       209,879       196,736       198,472       193,455  
Commercial     144,582       137,929       127,226       132,154       135,790  
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)     410       652       5,218       17,179       28,671  
Agriculture     86,114       78,240       82,484       94,267       91,305  
Municipal     2,036       2,076       2,212       2,050       2,115  
Consumer     25,911       25,531       24,751       24,541       25,624  
Total gross loans     711,307       669,916       633,549       662,388       664,738  
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process     (311 )     229       (43 )     (380 )     936  
Allowance for loan losses     (8,858 )     (8,315 )     (8,357 )     (8,775 )     (8,766 )
Loans, net     702,138       661,830       625,149       653,233       656,908  
Loans held for sale     2,741       6,264       5,424       4,795       8,929  
Bank owned life insurance     32,672       32,483       32,293       32,106       31,914  
Premises and equipment, net     20,628       20,679       20,919       20,803       20,361  
Goodwill     17,532       17,532       17,532       17,532       17,532  
Other intangible assets, net     36       52       67       84       104  
Mortgage servicing rights     3,980       4,025       4,128       4,193       4,201  
Real estate owned, net     1,288       1,288       1,288       2,551       2,578  
Other assets     25,456       19,911       17,095       13,458       13,190  
Total assets   $ 1,355,296     $ 1,292,351     $ 1,306,434     $ 1,328,968     $ 1,254,534  
                                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                        
Liabilities:                                        
Deposits:                                        
Non-interest-bearing demand     347,942       343,107       350,342       350,005       317,827  
Money market and checking     504,973       520,056       517,936       536,868       488,213  
Savings     170,988       170,419       167,823       155,501       151,380  
Certificates of deposit     93,234       97,885       103,464       106,107       109,267  
Total deposits     1,117,137       1,131,467       1,139,565       1,148,481       1,066,687  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings     74,900       -       -       -       -  
Subordinated debentures     21,651       21,651       21,651       21,651       21,651  
Other borrowings     16,349       6,223       7,004       7,403       6,219  
Accrued interest and other liabilities     19,775       15,708       14,701       15,790       24,571  
Total liabilities     1,249,812       1,175,049       1,182,921       1,193,325       1,119,128  
Stockholders' equity:                                        
Common stock     50       50       50       50       48  
Additional paid-in capital     79,329       79,284       79,206       79,120       72,489  
Retained earnings     58,114       56,662       54,677       52,593       56,957  
Treasury stock, at cost     (1,040 )     (538 )     -       -       -  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (30,969 )     (18,156 )     (10,420 )     3,880       5,912  
Total stockholders' equity     105,484       117,302       123,513       135,643       135,406  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,355,296     $ 1,292,351     $ 1,306,434     $ 1,328,968     $ 1,254,534  


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
  

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   Three months ended,     Nine months ended,  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2021     2022     2021  
Interest income:                                        
Loans   $ 8,025     $ 7,156     $ 8,461     $ 22,372     $ 25,705  
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable     1,783       1,543       782       4,379       2,356  
Tax-exempt     780       730       748       2,232       2,285  
Total interest income     10,588       9,429       9,991       28,983       30,346  
Interest expense:                                        
Deposits     771       358       258       1,324       800  
Borrowed funds     366       173       120       665       362  
Total interest expense     1,137       531       378       1,989       1,162  
Net interest income     9,451       8,898       9,613       26,994       29,184  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses     500       -       -       -       500  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     8,951       8,898       9,613       26,994       28,684  
Non-interest income:                                        
Fees and service charges     2,511       2,380       2,268       7,079       6,454  
Gains on sales of loans, net     1,049       1,073       2,660       3,027       8,664  
Bank owned life insurance     189       190       193       566       494  
(Losses) gains on sales of investment securities, net     (353 )     -       30       (353 )     1,138  
Other     133       153       314       569       913  
Total non-interest income     3,529       3,796       5,465       10,888       17,663  
Non-interest expense:                                        
Compensation and benefits     5,051       4,953       5,132       14,779       15,096  
Occupancy and equipment     1,335       1,177       1,101       3,745       3,268  
Data processing     383       362       498       1,085       1,491  
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles     314       335       376       965       1,225  
Professional fees     472       415       413       1,338       1,236  
Acquisition costs     134       221       -       355       -  
Other     1,769       1,559       1,923       5,051       5,390  
Total non-interest expense     9,458       9,022       9,443       27,318       27,706  
Earnings before income taxes     3,022       3,672       5,635       10,564       18,641  
Income tax expense     522       639       1,118       1,898       3,777  
Net earnings   $ 2,500     $ 3,033     $ 4,517     $ 8,666     $ 14,864  
                                         
Net earnings per share (1)                                        
 Basic   $ 0.50     $ 0.61     $ 0.90     $ 1.74     $ 2.98  
 Diluted     0.50       0.61       0.90       1.73       2.97  
Dividends per share (1)     0.21       0.21       0.19       0.63       0.57  
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)     4,973,301       4,976,344       4,997,618       4,973,301       4,997,618  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)     4,979,305       4,988,416       4,996,419       4,988,327       4,993,808  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)     4,992,450       5,002,425       5,010,973       5,003,158       5,003,615  
                                         
Tax equivalent net interest income   $ 9,657     $ 9,094     $ 9,815     $ 27,591     $ 29,800  

(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2021.


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

    As of or for the        
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   three months ended,     Nine months ended,  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2021     2022     2021  
Performance ratios:                                        
Return on average assets (1)     0.76 %     0.93 %     1.42 %     0.89 %     1.59 %
Return on average equity (1)     8.33 %     10.04 %     13.36 %     9.33 %     15.23 %
Net interest margin (1)(2)     3.21 %     3.05 %     3.36 %     3.08 %     3.47 %
Effective tax rate     17.3 %     17.4 %     19.8 %     18.0 %     20.3 %
Efficiency ratio (3)     69.6 %     69.1 %     61.2 %     70.4 %     59.8 %
Non-interest income to total income (3)     29.1 %     29.9 %     36.0 %     29.2 %     36.1 %
                                         
Average balances:                                        
Investment securities   $ 494,283     $ 477,035     $ 351,215     $ 464,702     $ 329,427  
Loans     687,716       653,013       667,952       659,109       702,450  
Assets     1,307,866       1,307,112       1,261,954       1,306,938       1,248,827  
Interest-bearing deposits     782,533       791,257       769,658       788,678       768,057  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings     37,532       21,651       21,655       27,003       21,654  
Repurchase agreements     7,411       6,981       5,348       7,074       5,218  
Stockholders' equity   $ 119,100     $ 121,147     $ 134,167     $ 124,177     $ 130,521  
                                         
Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):                                        
Investment securities     2.18 %     1.97 %     1.88 %     2.00 %     2.08 %
Loans     4.63 %     4.40 %     5.03 %     4.54 %     4.90 %
Total interest-bearing assets     3.59 %     3.23 %     3.49 %     3.31 %     3.61 %
Interest-bearing deposits     0.39 %     0.18 %     0.13 %     0.22 %     0.14 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings     3.58 %     3.06 %     2.14 %     3.10 %     2.19 %
Repurchase agreements     1.45 %     0.46 %     0.22 %     0.72 %     0.18 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.55 %     0.26 %     0.19 %     0.32 %     0.20 %
                                         
Capital ratios:                                        
Equity to total assets     7.78 %     9.08 %     10.79 %                
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)     6.57 %     7.82 %     9.52 %                
Book value per share   $ 21.21     $ 23.57     $ 27.09                  
Tangible book value per share (3)   $ 17.68     $ 20.04     $ 23.57                  
                                         
Rollforward of allowance for loan losses:                                        
Beginning balance   $ 8,315     $ 8,357     $ 9,163     $ 8,775     $ 8,775  
Charge-offs     (106 )     (76 )     (616 )     (235 )     (908 )
Recoveries     149       34       219       318       399  
Provision for loan losses     500       -       -       -       500  
Ending balance   $ 8,858     $ 8,315     $ 8,766     $ 8,858     $ 8,766  
                                         
Non-performing assets:                                        
Non-accrual loans   $ 4,823     $ 4,887     $ 9,829                  
Accruing loans over 90 days past due     -       -       -                  
Real estate owned     1,288       1,288       2,578                  
 Total non-performing assets   $ 6,111     $ 6,175     $ 12,407                  
                                         
Loans 30-89 days delinquent   $ 657     $ 877     $ 1,542                  
                                         
Other ratios:                                        
Loans to deposits     62.85 %     58.49 %     61.58 %                
Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding     0.09 %     0.13 %     0.23 %                
Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding     0.68 %     0.73 %     1.48 %                
Total non-performing assets to total assets     0.45 %     0.48 %     0.99 %                
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding     1.25 %     1.24 %     1.32 %                
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding excluding PPP loans     1.25 %     1.24 %     1.38 %                
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans     183.66 %     170.15 %     89.19 %                
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)     -0.02 %     0.03 %     0.24 %     -0.02 %     0.10 %

(1) Information is annualized.
(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)

    As of or for the        
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   three months ended,     Nine months ended,  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2021     2022     2021  
Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:                                        
Total non-interest expense   $ 9,458     $ 9,022     $ 9,443     $ 27,318     $ 27,706  
Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense     (32 )     (9 )     (215 )     (64 )     (291 )
Less: amortization of other intangibles     (16 )     (15 )     (28 )     (48 )     (102 )
Less: acquisition costs     (134 )     (221 )     -       (355 )     -  
Adjusted non-interest expense (A)     9,276       8,777       9,200       26,851       27,313  
                                         
Net interest income (B)     9,451       8,898       9,613       26,994       29,184  
                                         
Non-interest income     3,529       3,796       5,465       10,888       17,663  
Less: losses (gains) on sales of investment securities, net     353       -       (30 )     353       (1,138 )
Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets     -       -       (19 )     (114 )     (24 )
Adjusted non-interest income (C)   $ 3,882     $ 3,796     $ 5,416     $ 11,127     $ 16,501  
                                         
Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))     69.6 %     69.1 %     61.2 %     70.4 %     59.8 %
Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))     29.1 %     29.9 %     36.0 %     29.2 %     36.1 %
                                         
Total stockholders' equity   $ 105,484     $ 117,302     $ 135,406                  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets     (17,568 )     (17,584 )     (17,636 )                
Tangible equity (D)   $ 87,916     $ 99,718     $ 117,770                  
                                         
Total assets   $ 1,355,296     $ 1,292,351     $ 1,254,534                  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets     (17,568 )     (17,584 )     (17,636 )                
Tangible assets (E)   $ 1,337,728     $ 1,274,767     $ 1,236,898                  
                                         
Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)     6.57 %     7.82 %     9.52 %                
                                         
Shares outstanding at end of period (F)     4,973,301       4,976,344       4,997,618                  
                                         
Tangible book value per share (D/F)   $ 17.68     $ 20.04     $ 23.57                  


Primary Logo

You just read:

