APA Corporation Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced third-quarter 2022 financial and operational results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.apacorp.com or investor.apacorp.com.

APA will host a conference call Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com. 

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286  Gary Clark
Media:  (713) 296-7189 Alexandra Franceschi 
Website:  www.apacorp.com   

               
                                      
       


 


