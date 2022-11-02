Synchronoss Unveils Rebranded NetworkX Product Portfolio at ChannelVision Expo 2022

Company Aligns Components of its Digital Products and Platforms to Enable Telecom Service Providers to Optimize the Utilization of their Network Assets and Services While Reducing Costs

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced the launch of NetworkX at ChannelVision Expo 2022 . NetworkX reflects the company’s focused value proposition for its digital products portfolio, enabling telecom service providers to significantly increase the utilization of network infrastructure, assets, services, and reduce costs.



NetworkX represents the next evolution of the company’s products, formerly known as spatialSUITE, iNOW and Financial Analytics. The rebranded NetworkX is comprised of SpatialNX, ConnectNX, and ExpenseNX – an integrated suite of tools to enable telecom service providers to automate and manage numerous aspects of network operations, including expanding physical network footprint, exchanging and fulfilling third-party capacity orders, and validating and managing associated network expenses.

To keep pace with continuously changing market dynamics, telecom service providers are constantly expanding their networks, adding new services, and coordinating connectivity from many different partners. NetworkX provides the capability to optimize network operations and achieve significant cost reductions. Key capabilities and functions of NetworkX include:

– automates processes across suppliers to streamline the service order lifecycle, reducing order errors and improving readiness. Expense Management – intelligent system that enforces financial compliance and control, mitigating risk, and increasing operating efficiencies.



“We rebranded NetworkX within our digital products portfolio to help today’s telecom service providers maximize their network infrastructure, utilize assets, and tightly control costs,” said Jeff Gill, SVP & General Manager Synchronoss’s NetworkX Business Unit. “From network expansions and buildouts to orchestrating orders and managing telecom expenses, NetworkX provides a comprehensive toolset and analytics to automate operations and mitigate overspending. As a result, telecom service providers can speed time to revenue and improve margins.”

About Synchronoss



Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

