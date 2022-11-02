Submit Release
Lincoln Electric Announces November 2022 Events With the Financial Community

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of November:

Baird’s 2022 Global Industrial Conference
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Chicago, IL
Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum
Monday, November 14, 2022
Miami, FL
Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.


Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

