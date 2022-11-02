XWELL Celebrates Opening of New Treat Location at Salt Lake City International Airport

XWELL’s third Treat location showcases continued expansion in health and wellness

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company"), the authority in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, marked the opening of Treat™ at Salt Lake City International Airport with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 2. Located on Concourse B, Treat is an upscale health and wellness center for people on the go.



“As innovators of wellness solutions, we are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our third Treat location,” said XWELL chief executive officer Scott Milford. “Treat serves as an oasis for people who value their own mental and physical wellbeing and who see the benefit of prioritizing self-care in order to be their best selves along their journey. The opening of this new site in Salt Lake City reaffirms XWELL’s commitment to the Company’s transformation and growth.”

The addition of Salt Lake City marks the third brick-and-mortar location of Treat. XWELL currently operates two other Treat locations in Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and in Terminal 4 of Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona. Treat.com and the Treat mobile app also serve as a valuable resource for products, services and helpful content. Guests can purchase products as well as book appointments through the online portal.

Across its three retail locations as well as its online store and mobile app, Treat offers a range of exceptional products and services including:

Relaxation services such as manual massage and hydro massage

Self-guided wellness services such as visual decompressions with VR goggles, meditation room, workouts

Health services such as IV drips, injections, consultations with provider for acute illnesses, mental health coaching

Wellness products to help combat fatigue, relieve stress, boost stamina and promote healthy systems such as adaptogenic herbs and supplements, teas and tinctures

Women’s health products that support reproductive health, pregnancy and intimacy

Beauty and hygiene products such as hydrating masks and lotions, soaps, shampoos and hand sanitizer

Travel products such as compression socks, eye masks, pillows and blankets





About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™ and HyperPointe.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 26 locations in 13 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand, the first fully integrated in-airport spa and wellness concept, providing medical services, state-of-the-art testing, and a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being at three domestic airport locations.

XpresCheck is a leading provider of COVID-19 screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings (which reports were filed under the Company’s former name, XpresSpa Group, Inc., prior to its previously announced name change effective October 25, 2022). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

