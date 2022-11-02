Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for October 2022

Produced a Record 615 BTC in October 2022



Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, today published unaudited bitcoin ("BTC") production and miner installation updates for October 2022.

Management Commentary

“October was the most productive month in Marathon’s history both in terms of hash rate growth and bitcoin production,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “The energization of approximately 32,000 of our miners during the month allowed us to increase our hash rate approximately 84% from approximately 3.8 exahashes per second at September 30 to approximately 7.0 exahashes per second at November 1. By successfully growing our hash rate and maintaining uptime, we were able to produce a record 615 bitcoin in October. With S19 XPs now being delivered and new facilities under construction, we believe we are well positioned to continue building on our recent momentum to reach 23 exahashes per second in 2023.”

Recent Highlights

Produced a record 615 BTC in October 2022

As of November 1, operating mining fleet consisted of approximately 69,000 active miners, producing approximately 7.0 EH/s, after approximately 32,000 miners (c. 3.2 EH/s) were successfully energized during October 2022

Year-to-date through October 31, 2022, produced 3,197 BTC, a 27% increase over the same time period in the prior year

Total bitcoin holdings increased to 11,285 BTC with a fair market value of approximately $231.3 million as of October 31, 2022

Unrestricted bitcoin holdings were approximately 3,464 BTC with a fair market value of approximately $71.0 million

Unrestricted cash on hand was approximately $52.1 million at October 31, 2022

Miner Energization and Installations Updates

In October, approximately 32,000 of Marathon’s previously installed miners, representing approximately 3.2 EH/s, were successfully energized and brought online. As a result, the Company’s hash rate increased to approximately 7.0 EH/s (c. 69,000 active miners) as of November 1, 2022.

Based on current construction and installation schedules provided to Marathon by its hosting providers, the Company continues to expect to have enough miners installed to generate approximately 23 EH/s near the middle of fiscal year 2023.

Once all of Marathon’s previously purchased miners are installed, approximately 66% of the Company’s hash rate is expected to be generated by S19 XPs, which are approximately 30% more energy efficient than the prior generation. As a result, once fully operational, Marathon’s Bitcoin mining operations are currently expected to be among the largest and most energy efficient on a per terahash basis.

Q3 2022 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Marathon Digital Holdings will hold a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 8, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please use this link. The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Submit Questions in Advance: LINK

Register for Earnings Webcast: LINK

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Marathon’s investor relations team at ir@mara.com.

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America, while remaining asset light.

