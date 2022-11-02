Ceridian Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Third Consecutive Year

Ceridian recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises.1 Ceridian was recognized for the third consecutive year, driven by Ceridian’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.



“To meet the needs of today’s workforce, it’s more important than ever for organizations to invest in technology that deliver critical people insights, drive employee engagement, and support compliance,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Ceridian. “We’re honored to be recognized as a Leader for the third year in a row and believe this demonstrates our ability to drive quantifiable value for our customers and keep them ahead of the curve in the new world of work.”

Operating across North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan region, Ceridian delivers its brand promise – Makes Work Life Better™ – through its flagship cloud HCM system, Dayforce. Dayforce is trusted by more than 5,700 customers, including some of the largest global brands like Accenture, Barnes & Noble, Costa Coffee, Danone North America, Henkel, and Spirit Aerosystems.

Dayforce is a modern, global human capital management solution that unifies data from across the entire employee lifecycle to power the future of work. As a single application, it combines Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Management, Human Resources, Talent Management, and Analytics to provide organizations with real-time, data-driven results at every level. Organizations can find and hire the right people, create schedules that support work-life balance, manage employee development, process pay, administer benefits, and unlock workforce insights, all while monitoring compliance to transform their workforce experience

