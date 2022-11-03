Dr. Roger Bindra Volunteers at the Southern California Asthma Management Program Camp

Dr. Roger Bindra

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asthma is one of the leading chronic diseases in children, with approximately 16 million children suffering from Asthma in the US. As stated on www.aafa.org/asthma-facts/, "In 2019, 44% of children below 18 years who had asthma reported having one or more asthma attacks in the past year, and approximately 47% of children under the age of 5 had an attack." Asthma attacks can become life-threatening if not managed well. Dr. Roger Bindra recently offered his insights on managing asthma attacks while volunteering at the annual Southern California Asthma Management Program Camp.

During the camp, Dr. Bindra said,

Children are the future leaders of our society. It is, therefore, of critical importance that as their caregivers and parents, we must do everything in our power to protect them and keep them healthy. However, it's essential to provide them with the skills they need to prevent asthma attacks since attacks may occur while they're alone.

He also noted that children with asthma might not understand what's happening when they have symptoms. To quote him,

Teaching children about asthma from a young age can help them communicate better with us when they have symptoms. Learning early will also prepare them for self-care as they get older.

Dr. Roger Bindra works in association with The American Lung Association in California, which annually hosts the Southern California Asthma Management Program Camp. He volunteers alongside other medical professionals to help children living with asthma lead active lives which might otherwise be challenging due to asthma-related complications. The camp was started in 1973 by Dr. Peter Kozac with the aim of helping children enjoy themselves without the physical limitations of asthma. The camp combines fun activities like hiking, swimming, outdoor games, and arts & crafts with important asthma education and training in a safe and supportive environment. The camp is run on donations making it possible for children from different backgrounds to attend. It is also run by healthcare professionals who volunteer their services to care for and teach children about asthma management. SCAMP hosts about 70 to 100 children aged between 8 and 14 at their camp each year. It also provides a good platform for children to interact with other children with asthma and share their experiences, forming a support group of peers. Dr. Bindra works alongside other medical specialists like respiratory therapists, allergy and asthma specialists, and pharmacists to equip children with the skills to manage their asthma.

Dr. Bindra is an established pediatrician with decades of experience in his field. He studied at some of the best institutions in the country. He holds a degree in Biochemistry from U.C. Davis, where he graduated with highest honors and earned membership in the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. He is also a 1994 graduate of the UC Davis School of Medicine and completed his residency at the Children's Hospital of Orange County in 1997. He also received his original board certification in 1997. As part of his career progression, Dr. Bindra lectured for the CHOC residency program and served as a member of the organizing committee for the Orange County American Lung Association's annual asthma camp for several years. He has a special interest in asthma and allergy. He believes that all children have different needs and prioritizes partnering with the patient and their families and taking a patient-centered approach to provide the best care and service.