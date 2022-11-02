Submit Release
Hawkins, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the three and six months ended October 2, 2022, its second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights:

  • Record second quarter performance for the following metrics – sales, gross profit, operating income, net income, diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and operating cash flow.
  • Sales of $241.2 million, a 32% year-over-year increase, with all three reporting segments growing over the same quarter in the prior year.
  • Gross profit of $46.4 million, a 24% increase over the prior year, contributing to operating income of $26.5 million, a 35% year-over-year increase.
  • EPS of $0.86, 28% higher than the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $34.0 million, a 28% increase over the same period of the prior year.
  • Operating cash flow of $28.2 million, allowing us to pay down $18.5 million on our revolving line of credit bringing our leverage ratio to 1.26x EBITDA.
  • Year-to-date EPS of $1.79, a 23% year-over-year increase.
  • Supported future Water Treatment growth by opening a new greenfield site in Delaware in October.

Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“Our second-quarter results produced another quarter of records. We generated 32% sales growth, which is our fourth quarter in a row of more than 30% sales growth and brings Hawkins trailing twelve-month revenue to nearly $900 million. Our performance was spread across the majority of our end markets with food, pharmaceutical, and water treatment leading the way. Although our top line was strong, gross profits were again negatively impacted by continued rising material costs as we recorded a charge of $5.3 million for LIFO expense in the quarter, and a year-to-date LIFO charge of $9 million. Even with the incremental LIFO expense we still recorded record gross profit of $93 million for the first half of the year.”

Mr. Hawkins continued, “Hawkins has now experienced 18 consecutive quarters of year-over-year operating income growth. This is no small feat when considering all the challenges we have faced over that time. Our success is always attributed to the hard work by our employees, suppliers, and our customers – Thank You. Looking to the third quarter, one of our large suppliers recently had an unplanned shut down which has put additional cost pressures on us, as we secure product from other sources to allocate to our customers. In addition, we are starting to see softness in the Health and Nutrition segment, and we expect significant LIFO expenses to continue in the third quarter. These items will impact the third quarter negatively and we expect it to cause EPS to be relatively flat when compared to the prior year. We expect supply to return to normal by the fourth quarter. At Hawkins, we focus on the long-term and expect top-line growth to continue in all segments as we grow both organically and through acquisitions in future years.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company reported net income of $18.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 of $14.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

REVENUE

Sales were $241.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $57.9 million, or 32%, from sales of $183.3 million in the same period a year ago, driven primarily by price increases. Industrial segment sales increased $30.7 million, or 37%, to $113.9 million for the current quarter, from $83.2 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in Industrial segment sales was driven by increased selling prices on many of our products driven by higher costs on many of our raw materials as well as a product mix shift. Water Treatment segment sales increased $24.4 million, or 39%, to $86.5 million for the current quarter, from $62.1 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of increased selling prices on many of our products driven by higher costs on many of our raw materials, the added sales from acquisitions and increased demand for our products. Health and Nutrition segment sales increased $2.8 million, or 7%, to $40.8 million for the current quarter, from $38.0 million in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment sales increased due to increased sales of our manufactured products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased $9.1 million, or 24%, to $46.4 million, or 19% of sales, for the current quarter, from $37.3 million, or 20% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $5.3 million due primarily to rising raw material prices. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $3.0 million. Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $5.1 million, or 40%, to $17.7 million, or 16% of sales, for the current quarter, from $12.6 million, or 15% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Industrial segment gross profit increased as a result of increased sales and a product mix shift, partially offset by the unfavorable year-over-year impact of the increased LIFO reserve. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $3.0 million, or 17%, to $20.5 million, or 24% of sales, for the current quarter, from $17.5 million, or 28% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment segment gross profit increased as a result of increased sales, partially offset by the unfavorable year-over-year impact of the increased LIFO reserve. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $1.0 million, or 14%, to $8.2 million, or 20% of sales, for the current quarter, from $7.2 million, or 19% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment gross profit increased as a result of increased sales as well as decreased inventory adjustments in the current quarter as compared to the same quarter a year ago.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.1 million to $19.8 million, or 8% of sales, for the current quarter, compared to $17.7 million, or 10% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Expenses increased due to the added costs from the the acquired businesses in our Water Treatment segment, as well as increased variable expenses.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended October 2, 2022 was $34.0 million, an increase of $7.4 million, or 28%, from $26.6 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to improved gross profit.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective income tax rate was 27% for the current quarter, compared to 27% in the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

BALANCE SHEET

During the second quarter we had a modest reduction in our working capital. Working capital is still up from year end largely as a result of our usual build up of raw material inventory and raw material prices increases in the first half of fiscal 2023. Accounts receivable also came down slightly in the second quarter, but is up from year end due to our revenue growth in the first two quarters. During the second quarter we reduced our debt by $18.5M. We now have total debt of $141 million, which is 1.26x of our trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA, consistent with the prior year-end.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 51 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended   Six months ended
(In thousands) October 2, 2022   September 26, 2021   October 2, 2022   September 26, 2021
Net Income (GAAP) $ 18,000     $ 14,133     $ 37,695     $ 30,761  
Interest expense, net   1,383       329       2,312       678  
Income tax expense   6,707       5,330       13,184       10,703  
Amortization of intangibles   1,749       1,551       3,506       3,132  
Depreciation expense   5,064       4,403       9,865       8,757  
Non-cash compensation expense   1,085       862       1,680       1,661  
Non-recurring acquisition expenses         9             11  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,988     $ 26,617     $ 68,242     $ 55,703  


HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    October 02, 2022   September 26, 2021   October 02, 2022   September 26, 2021
Sales   $ 241,192     $ 183,277     $ 487,735     $ 364,518  
Cost of sales     (194,818 )     (145,990 )     (394,612 )     (288,257 )
Gross profit     46,374       37,287       93,123       76,261  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     (19,838 )     (17,679 )     (38,723 )     (34,535 )
Operating income     26,536       19,608       54,400       41,726  
Interest expense, net     (1,383 )     (329 )     (2,312 )     (678 )
Other (expense) income     (446 )     184       (1,209 )     416  
Income before income taxes     24,707       19,463       50,879       41,464  
Income tax expense     (6,707 )     (5,330 )     (13,184 )     (10,703 )
Net income   $ 18,000     $ 14,133     $ 37,695     $ 30,761  
                 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic     20,814,686       20,986,542       20,861,754       21,010,422  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted     20,956,897       21,140,087       21,004,454       21,168,809  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.86     $ 0.67     $ 1.81     $ 1.46  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.86     $ 0.67     $ 1.79     $ 1.45  
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.1400     $ 0.1300     $ 0.2800     $ 0.2525  


HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)

    October 2,
2022 		  April 3,
2022
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,924     $ 3,496  
Trade accounts receivables, net     131,392       122,826  
Inventories     113,062       94,985  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     3,197       6,431  
Total current assets     251,575       227,738  
PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT:     321,453       304,055  
Less accumulated depreciation     150,442       142,209  
Net property, plant, and equipment     171,011       161,846  
OTHER ASSETS:        
Right-of-use assets     10,019       10,606  
Goodwill     77,401       77,401  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     76,687       80,193  
Deferred compensation plan asset     6,752       6,783  
Other     5,838       2,761  
Total other assets     176,697       177,744  
Total assets   $ 599,283     $ 567,328  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable — trade   $ 60,887     $ 66,693  
Accrued payroll and employee benefits     12,059       19,034  
Income tax payable     2,069       39  
Current portion of long-term debt     9,913       9,913  
Short-term lease liability     1,433       1,657  
Other current liabilities     4,490       4,130  
Total current liabilities     90,851       101,466  
LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION     130,688       115,644  
LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY     8,758       9,143  
PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY     4,095       4,276  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES     24,325       23,422  
DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY     7,899       8,402  
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES     1,253       2,374  
Total liabilities     267,869       264,727  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,817,625 and 20,889,777 shares issued and outstanding as of October 2, 2022 and April 3, 2022, respectively     208       209  
Additional paid-in capital     41,294       46,717  
Retained earnings     286,179       254,384  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     3,733       1,291  
Total shareholders’ equity     331,414       302,601  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 599,283     $ 567,328  


HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)

    Six Months Ended
    October 2,
2022 		  September 26,
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net income   $ 37,695     $ 30,761  
Reconciliation to cash flows:        
Depreciation and amortization     13,371       11,889  
Operating leases     945       948  
Loss (Gain) on deferred compensation assets     1,208       (416 )
Stock compensation expense     1,680       1,661  
Other     187       54  
Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash:        
Trade receivables     (8,481 )     596  
Inventories     (18,077 )     (6,458 )
Accounts payable     (4,609 )     5,116  
Accrued liabilities     (8,600 )     (5,392 )
Lease liabilities     (972 )     (991 )
Income taxes     2,031       1,053  
Other     2,425       1,261  
Net cash provided by operating activities     18,803       40,082  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment     (20,668 )     (6,904 )
Acquisitions           (1,200 )
Other     296       181  
Net cash used in investing activities     (20,372 )     (7,923 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Cash dividends declared and paid     (5,900 )     (5,356 )
New shares issued     1,004       889  
Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld     (1,550 )     (1,467 )
Shares repurchased     (6,557 )     (7,421 )
Payments on revolving loan     (30,000 )     (15,000 )
Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings     45,000        
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     1,997       (28,355 )
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     428       3,804  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD     3,496       2,998  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD   $ 3,924     $ 6,802  
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 11,148     $ 9,650  
Cash paid for interest   $ 1,879     $ 563  
Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable   $ 2,535     $ 1,076  


HAWKINS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)

    Industrial   Water
Treatment 		  Health and
Nutrition		   Total
Three months ended October 2, 2022:                
Sales   $ 113,939   $ 86,488   $ 40,765   $ 241,192
Gross profit     17,713     20,504     8,157     46,374
Selling, general, and administrative expenses     6,891     9,082     3,865     19,838
Operating income     10,822     11,422     4,292     26,536
Three months ended September 26, 2021:                
Sales   $ 83,168   $ 62,111   $ 37,998   $ 183,277
Gross profit     12,564     17,518     7,205     37,287
Selling, general, and administrative expenses     6,456     7,405     3,818     17,679
Operating income     6,108     10,113     3,387     19,608
Six months ended October 2, 2022:                
Sales   $ 238,649   $ 164,978   $ 84,108   $ 487,735
Gross profit     37,722     39,457     15,944     93,123
Selling, general and administrative expenses     13,276     17,783     7,664     38,723
Operating income     24,446     21,674     8,280     54,400
Six months ended September 26, 2021:                
Sales   $ 169,018   $ 118,349   $ 77,151   $ 364,518
Gross profit     26,818     33,752     15,691     76,261
Selling, general and administrative expenses     12,697     14,467     7,371     34,535
Operating income     14,121     19,285     8,320     41,726

Forward-Looking Statements. Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to consumer demand for products containing our ingredients and the impacts of those demands, expectations for results in our business segments and the timing of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in regulations, availability of technological improvements, the impact and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, changes in the labor markets, our available cash for investments, changes in competition and price pressures, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, availability of product and disruptions to supplies, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, changes in imported products and tariff levels, the availability of products and the prices at which they are available, the acceptance of new products by our customers and the timing of any such acceptance, and changes in product supplies. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 3, 2022, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management’s view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:
Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910
ir@HawkinsInc.com


