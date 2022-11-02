Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. to Present First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on November 9

- Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET -

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (the “Company”), a life sciences company delivering intelligent, non-invasive, real-time testing solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022, shortly after the NASDAQ market close on Wednesday, November 9. Management will then host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Title: Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Conference Call Details: Toll-Free: 1-877-300-8521

International: 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10172375 The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s website and will be available via the following links:

Webcast: Webcast Registration Link

https://investors.gbs.inc/news-and-events/investor-calendar



The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a life sciences company developing and delivering intelligent, non-invasive, real-time testing solutions to customers globally. With its world-first Biosensor Platform, Intelligent Bio Solutions is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with chronic disease. In addition, through its recent acquisition of Intelligent Fingerprinting, the company is the world leader in the advancement of portable drugs of abuse testing through the analysis of fingerprint sweat. The test is non-invasive, hygienic, fast, and cost-effective, and screens for recent use of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines and marijuana. Sample collection takes just seconds, with results in ten minutes. A laboratory confirmation service is also available. The system has applications within many sectors, and customers include employers in safety-critical industries such as construction, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, as well as UK coroners.

