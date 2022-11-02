Dave Chappelle to Perform at Guns Down, Hands Up Pro-Am Boxing Show
The boxing show is intended to denounce gun violence and bring awareness to mental health, financial literacy and emotional intelligenceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, November 12, 2022, the Guns Down, Hands Up Pro-Am Boxing Show will take place at Whitfield Entertainment Group in Washington, D.C. The event is headlined by comedian Dave Chappelle and will also feature some of the best up-and-coming boxers in a competition to support change in our community. This is a great opportunity for boxing fans to see some amazing matches as well as show their support for a good cause. Tickets are available now.
Dave Chappelle is a comedian, actor, and writer who is known for his work on the television series Chappelle's Show. He has also been featured in several films, including Half Baked and The Nutty Professor. Chappelle is known for his controversial humor and outspoken political views, which often challenge mainstream thinking. He has received critical acclaim for his stand-up comedy and is considered one of the most influential comedians of his generation.
On Thursday evening, the public is invited to attend a free press conference at The Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse in Washington, D.C. This event will give reporters and members of the public an opportunity to learn more about the upcoming professional boxing match between two top fighters.
The following day, on Friday afternoon, there will be a weigh-in open to the public at Whitfield Entertainment Group in Washington, D.C. During this event, fans and media will get a chance to see the fighters up close as they prepare for the big fight. All are encouraged to attend these events and get excited about this highly anticipated boxing event.
A community summit, which begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, will bring together government officials, businesses, community organizations, and law enforcement to discuss alternatives to gun violence. Workshops will be held, providing attendees with practical tools and advice for credit building, real estate made simple, emotional intelligence, and social justice role play, followed by a social justice panel. USA Boxing will host both for youth 8-20 years old.
The community summit is an opportunity for those who are committed to finding solutions to gun violence to come together and share ideas. It is also an opportunity for the general public to learn about what is being done to address this issue in their community. Attendees will leave the summit with a better understanding of the problem of gun violence and with concrete ideas about how they can help make their community safer.
The main event begins with amateur boxing at 5 p.m., Saturday, November 12, at Whitfield Entertainment Group and will continue until the pro weigh-in. The event will conclude around midnight.
This event has a purpose beyond boxing entertainment. "We are putting on this fight for a cause. To denounce gun violence and bring awareness to mental health, financial literacy and emotional intelligence," said organizer Coach Ulysses Cooper. "Ultimately, we must do whatever we can to reduce gun violence in America. That means looking at all the factors contributing to it and working together to find solutions. We need to have tough conversations and make tough decisions. But we can make a difference if we're willing to fight."
