Full closures of the Makakilo Drive onramps to the eastbound H-1 Freeway scheduled on Veteran’s Day weekend

Nov 2, 2022

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of full closures of the northbound and southbound Makakilo Drive onramps to the eastbound H-1 Freeway, for highway safety improvements involving the installation of high friction surface treatment. The onramps will be closed over Veterans Day weekend, 24-hours a day, beginning at 9 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 10, through 4 a.m. on Monday morning, Nov. 14. In the case of canceled work due to weather conditions, roadwork may occur during the weekend of Friday, Nov. 18.

As an alternate route, motorists may take eastbound Farrington Highway, turn left onto Kualakai Parkway, where they may enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway. See detour map below.

HDOT appreciates the public’s cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards have been posted with closure information and traffic control crews will be on site. First responders and emergency vehicles may not pass through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

