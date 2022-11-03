Husband And Wife Team Recognized For Turning BBQ Company Into Global Venture
Wisconsin-Based BBQ Company Recognized For Selling Homemade Recipes On A Global Scale By Exporting Their Products Worldwide
When we initially started exporting, it was only about four percent of our business, and year-to-date, 22 percent of our business has been overseas.”HUDSON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Croix Valley Foods, producers of award-winning barbecue sauces, marinades, and rubs, today announced that they have received the 2022 Wisconsin Governor's Export Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The award recognizes companies’ good work and highlights examples of best practices in export growth so other Wisconsin companies can learn and apply similar tactics.
Wisconsin’s export sector has grown dramatically over the last two decades. The Governor’s Export Achievement Awards were designed to recognize companies contributing to Wisconsin’s exporting strength “by achieving extraordinary results in international markets and elevating Wisconsin’s competitiveness in the global economy.” Nominees are evaluated on export growth, contributions to the state’s overall economy, and trade development.
Governor Tony Evers has recognized Croix Valley Foods due to their successes in global business development. Though only exporting since 2018, the company’s export revenue has more than doubled each year and is projected to do so again in 2022.
“When we initially started exporting, it was only about four percent of our business, and year-to-date, 22 percent of our business has been overseas. Exporting adds a whole other level of fun because we’re learning about all of these different communities and people, and what they want to eat, and we can try to answer those desires.” said Lu Holter, co-Founder, Croix Valley Foods.
Croix Valley began by Damon Holter selling his family steak sauce recipe from home in 2009. After 15 years in the restaurant industry, he reconnected with Lu - whom he had dated in high school. He started Croix Valley working out of a tiny leased space in the back of a meat market. Under guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Lu Holter’s successful completion of the ExportTech course, Croix Valley has become one of the fastest-growing BBQ Brands in the country. The remarkable husband and wife team have grown a business that now carries 18 sauces and 17 rubs that are distributed in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Czechia, Japan, and more.
“I couldn’t say it with more passion to any business owner that would come to me and ask me about the benefits of exporting. I would say you have to do it. There is a world of opportunity out there, literally,” said Damon Holter, co-founder, Croix Valley. “We’re at this point where we’re building a new facility to be able to handle the influx of new business that we don’t even have yet, but we know it’s out there, and we’re going to get it.”
In addition to sauces and dry rubs, Croix Valley Foods also offers seasonings and Bloody Mary concentrates.
The Wisconsin Governor's Export Achievement Awards were presented at the Global Business Insight Series Reception hosted by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce’s World Trade Association on October 26th, 2022.
