R. Reagan Sahadi Selected To 2022 Super Lawyers List For Fourth Consecutive Year
Attorney R. Reagan Sahadi recognized by peers and colleagues for outstanding professional achievement.
There’s no greater honor than to be nominated, reviewed, and rewarded by your peers.”CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sahadi Legal Group, helping victims of negligence get the justice and compensation they deserve, today announced attorney R. Reagan Sahadi has been recognized by 2022 Super Lawyers®, a trusted legal ranking guide developed through a multiphase selection process. This is the fourth year in a row that Sahadi has been selected to the elite list.
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who are well regarded by their peers and have garnered honors, results or credentials, which indicate a high degree of professional competence. Only five percent of attorneys in Texas are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.
The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.
The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Since Super Lawyers is intended to be used as an aid in selecting a lawyer, lawyer ratings are limited to those who can be hired and retained by the public.
"It’s a privilege to receive this recognition once again. The Sahadi Legal Group works hard to provide the wealth of experience and resources of a larger law firm while still maintaining the personal touch of a boutique firm. I believe very strongly in the personal touch and I think it’s what carries me through year after year to keep growing and expanding,” said R. Reagan Sahadi, Attorney at Sahadi Legal Group. “Super Lawyers is an incredible resource and it’s even more special as they are entirely attorney-led. There’s no greater honor than to be nominated, reviewed, and rewarded by your peers."
Sahadi was raised in South Texas and comes from a family of entrepreneurs. His practice is focused on a range of cases including truck accidents, product liability, oil and gas accidents, and other catastrophic personal injury accidents. The Sahadi Law Firm litigates cases throughout the U.S. and has recovered several hundred million dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of its clients.
Additionally, Reagan is a former sitting municipal court judge for the city of Goliad, Texas. He is a member of the TTLA and the Attorneys Information Exchange Group.
The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law.
For more information please visit www.sahadilegal.com, or contact (361) 760-3300.
About Sahadi Legal Group
The Sahadi Legal Group was founded on the idea that clients deserve more than just representation in the courtroom or around the negotiation table. The Sahadi Legal Group has a wealth of experience representing victims of catastrophic accidents. Since 2009, R. Reagan Sahadi's verdicts and settlements in cases have exceeded $200 million for his clients. From car accidents to tire defects, the Sahadi Legal Group aggressively pursues each claim for clients with finesse. The Sahadi Legal Group is ready to put their expertise and passion to work for you. The legal team at the Sahadi Legal Group has over 45 combined years of experience. The dedicated staff will be with you every step of the way to help you understand the process and keep you informed. www.sahadilegal.com
