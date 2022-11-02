Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,849 in the last 365 days.

Nicola Wealth Real Estate & CanTex Capital partner in the repositioning of an in-fill industrial asset in Dallas

The partnership has acquired four industrial buildings and the adjacent seven land parcels with plans to deliver premier multi-tenant light-industrial product to the coveted Brookhollow submarket.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE), in partnership with CanTex Capital (CanTex), has acquired 3216 – 3308 Royalty Row and the adjacent land parcels fronting John Carpenter Freeway in Dallas, Texas.  The off-market transaction was brokered by David Guinn of Davidson & Bogel Real Estate LLC.

The acquisition includes four existing industrial buildings totalling 119,350 square feet on 9.12 acres situated in the coveted Brookhollow submarket. The partnership has plans to reposition the existing buildings to best-in-class light-industrial product with the addition of glazing and new office space fronting John Carpenter Freeway, modernizing the existing fascia, and providing refurbished interiors for tenant improvements. In addition to undergoing an intensive capital program, the project will also feature 4.61 acres for car and trailer parking. The partnership has branded the project, Century Park.

“Century Park is a strategic addition to our growing DFW Portfolio,” highlights Matthew Schaeffers, Director of Acquisitions at Nicola Wealth Real Estate. “We’re excited to execute this repositioning program with our valued partner CanTex, adding best-in-class industrial real estate within one of Dallas’ top-performing industrial nodes to NWRE’s US income fund.”

Romy Cheema, CEO and Principal of CanTex states, “Century Park is transformational for the area and for the future of the Brookhollow in-fill submarket. Users of Century Park will find value in the premier location, abundant parking, and incredible freeway frontage and visibility from TX-183 and TX-114. It will be a landmark gateway to Irving and Brookhollow.”

NWRE is concentrated on growing in major US markets such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Seattle with a focus on acquiring income-producing properties and executing build-to-own development and value-add strategies.

To learn more about the Nicola Wealth Real Estate funds, visit realestate.nicolawealth.com.

About Nicola Wealth Real Estate
Nicola Wealth Real Estate (NWRE) is the in-house real estate team of Nicola Wealth, a premier Canadian financial planning and investment firm with $12.7 billion (CAD) of assets under management (AUM). NWRE has an experienced and innovative team that sources and asset-manages a growing portfolio of properties in major markets across North America spanning a diversified range of asset classes which include industrial, multi-family rental apartment, office, self-storage, retail and seniors housing. The current NWRE portfolio now exceeds $8.0 billion gross asset value.

About CanTex Capital
CanTex Capital (CanTex) is a premier Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) based commercial real estate (CRE) investment firm specializing in acquisitions, construction, management, and redevelopment of infill industrial properties throughout Texas. The team’s experience spans a wide range of geographical markets, asset classes, and market cycles, solidifying CanTex’ presence in the DFW CRE markets and ensuring its continued growth. Since its inception in 2018, CanTex has acquired over 5 million square feet of Class B infill industrial product.

Attachment 


Nicole Thompson
Nicola Wealth
604-335-1324
nthompson@nicolawealth.com

You just read:

Nicola Wealth Real Estate & CanTex Capital partner in the repositioning of an in-fill industrial asset in Dallas

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.