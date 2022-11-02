South America Modular Data Center

Increase in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers drives growth of the South America modular data center market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "South America Modular Data Center Market Size Worth USD 2,397.09 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 16.5%: AMR ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 214 Pages) at : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13419

Rise in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers, surge in adoption of cloud services by SMEs, increase in demand for green data centers, upsurge in expansion of global data center industry players in the South America, and growing investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic drive the South America modular data center market. On the other hand, challenges such as transportation and vendor lock-in impede the growth to some extent. However, increasing demand for modular data centers by colocation providers is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

The South America modular data center market is analyzed across components, enterprise size, industry vertical, and countries. Based on component, the solution segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on organization size, the large enterprise's segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2028. The SME’s segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13419

Based on country, Brazil held the major share in 2020, generating more than half of the South America modular data center market. At the same time, the market across Chile would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

The leading market players analyzed in the South America modular data center market report include Equinix, Inc., Vertive Group Corporation, Flexenclosure AB, Gemelo, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., CenturyLink, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and IBM Corporation. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13419

COVID-19 Scenario-

• Proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and Internet of things (IoT) has led to significant rise in storage volume requirement, which in turn has impacted the South America modular data center market positively.

• This trend is most likely to persist post pandemic as well.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Green Data Center Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.