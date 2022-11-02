Submit Release
SPED Proportionate Share Worksheet for Nonpublic Schools 2023-2024 – Opened November 1 – Due December 15

All school districts (including districts that do NOT have approved/accredited non-public schools or exempt home schools located within the district‘s jurisdiction) are required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) to complete and submit the 2023-2024 IDEA Proportionate Share application. This collection is found under the “Data Collection” tab in the portal.  An activation code is required to add the collection to the Portal account, which can be obtained from the District Administrator.

This collection is based on the October 1, 2022 child count of eligible children with disabilities (ages 3-21) and determines the amount of IDEA funds that must be expended for eligible parentally placed children with disabilities in an accredited/approved nonpublic school and/or an exempt home school within the school district boundaries.

 

 

