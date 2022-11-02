Bond announces the addition of Senior Vice President, People and Values

Trisha Mauro-Barnett – proven people leader – joins Bond at a time of customer and talent growth, global expansion

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces the hiring of Trisha Mauro-Barnett as senior vice president of People & Values (P&V). Mauro-Barnett joins Bond’s senior leadership team at a time of geographic expansion, post-COVID culture evolution and hybrid work and life changes.



An executive with more than 20 years of experience in relevant industries such as retail and other customer-centric businesses, Mauro-Barnett brings a passion for people and proven experience to Bond’s People and Values team, which is responsible for championing the growth of our people by empowering and enabling them to thrive and drive exceptional business results. Her ability to connect and form bonds that encourage individuals and teams to build upon their strengths and help them reach their personal and professional goals is a critical leadership asset for the role.

“With an expanding global footprint across North America and Europe, and aligning cultures from recent acquisitions, a strong leader of people and values is critical,” said Bob Macdonald, CEO, Bond. “Trisha’s passion for team development combined with her insights into customer-centric growth businesses comes to us at a perfect time in Bond’s evolution.”

In her role at Bond, Mauro-Barnett will be responsible for key areas of our team including talent attraction, enablement, and development, as well as Bond’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, Trisha will lead the promotion of a culture of continuous growth and personal development, ensuring that our Bond team members can thrive.

“It’s a privilege to join Bond, a company I have long admired, at a time of great opportunity. I am incredibly excited to work with Bob and team as we envision the future of People and Values at Bond,” said Mauro-Barnett.

Prior to Bond, Mauro-Barnett was a member of Shopify’s Talent Leadership team, where she supported Shopify’s growth from 5,000 to 12,000 employees in a three-year timeframe. During this period of rapid growth, Trisha championed new and innovative ways of working aligned to the company’s mission.

About Bond

Bond generates growth for clients by creating enduring relationships between people and brands based on intelligent connections and engaging experiences. Bond serves clients globally with customer experience and loyalty solutions that enable brands, customers, employees, partners, and the communities they serve to experience the benefits of growth. Headquartered in Toronto, Bond is management-owned with more than 800 people and eight offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit us at bondbl.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

