Detectives Seize Drugs and Weapons, Arrest Two Suspects Following Search Warrant in Tucson

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a search warrant on a Tucson-area property following an investigation into allegations the residents were engaged in the sale of firearms and the distribution of illegal drugs.

During a search of the property, detectives arrested two suspects and located the following drugs:

20.7 pounds of methamphetamine

A quarter pound of multicolored fentanyl pills

2.3 pounds of blue fentanyl pills

.0051 pounds of cocaine

Detectives also seized 22 firearms, including:

8 rifles, one equipped with a suppressor and two scoped rifles

1 MAC-11 (machine pistol) equipped with a suppressor

6 shotguns

7 semi-automatic pistols

The following weapons and accessories were also seized:

80 magazines, including multiple 30-round mags and high-capacity drum magazines

7,153 rounds of ammunition

3 bulletproof vests

6 smoke grenades

1 door-breaching battering ram

The suspects are identified as Tucson residents Francisco F. Abril, 34, and Gloria A. Ortiz, 43.

Abril was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangerment, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, illegal control of an enterprise and conspiracy.

Ortiz was booked into jail on two counts of endangerment.