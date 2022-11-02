Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,911 in the last 365 days.

Detectives Seize Drugs and Weapons, Arrest Two Suspects Following Search Warrant in Tucson

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a search warrant on a Tucson-area property following an investigation into allegations the residents were engaged in the sale of firearms and the distribution of illegal drugs.

During a search of the property, detectives arrested two suspects and located the following drugs:

  • 20.7 pounds of methamphetamine
  • A quarter pound of multicolored fentanyl pills
  • 2.3 pounds of blue fentanyl pills
  • .0051 pounds of cocaine

 

Detectives also seized 22 firearms, including:

  • 8 rifles, one equipped with a suppressor and two scoped rifles
  • 1 MAC-11 (machine pistol) equipped with a suppressor
  • 6 shotguns
  • 7 semi-automatic pistols

 

The following weapons and accessories were also seized:

  • 80 magazines, including multiple 30-round mags and high-capacity drum magazines
  • 7,153 rounds of ammunition
  • 3 bulletproof vests
  • 6 smoke grenades
  • 1 door-breaching battering ram

 

The suspects are identified as Tucson residents Francisco F. Abril, 34, and Gloria A. Ortiz, 43.

Abril was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangerment, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, illegal control of an enterprise and conspiracy.

Ortiz was booked into jail on two counts of endangerment.

Drugs and weapons seized are displayed on a table Firearms displayed beside a vehicle Firearms displayed on a vehicle  Firearms displayed on and around a vehicle in a messy yard Multicolored fentanyl pills and blue bills in bags Drug bundles in a backpack 

You just read:

Detectives Seize Drugs and Weapons, Arrest Two Suspects Following Search Warrant in Tucson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.