USGBC and IWBI Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Healthy Sustainable Buildings

Partnership to offer dual certification pathways for LEED and WELL, designed to help the global building sector lead on climate and health

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) announced today an expansion of their strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of buildings that prioritize people, communities and the natural environment.

Beginning in early 2023, the partnership will focus on streamlining the process for achieving dual WELL and LEED certifications through a two-way crosswalk and a coordinated third-party review overseen by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the premier organization for independently recognizing excellence in green building performance and practice globally.

"By forging this stronger alliance with USGBC, we're not only taking substantial steps to better support the uptake of WELL and LEED together, we're also sending a powerful market signal that sustainability and health must go hand-in-hand," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. "IWBI and USGBC share a deep, collaborative ethos. This is a pivotal moment to double down on this partnership and seize opportunities to unlock new ideas and efficiencies, ignite more innovation and inspire our global community."

In addition, through the partnership, USGBC and IWBI will extend and expand their shared efforts across several other priorities, including social equity, sustainable finance and advocacy.

"This is the next chapter in our partnership with IWBI, which has brought global attention and leadership to improving health and well-being in buildings and organizations around the world," said Peter Templeton, President and CEO, USGBC and GBCI. "Not only are we doing more to bridge LEED and WELL in the market, we're also coordinating across shared organizational objectives, such as elevating equity in the built environment, opening up new sources of capital for green and healthy buildings and bringing a unified voice to our shared priorities."

The partnership will also explore future opportunities to accelerate the adoption of LEED and WELL, as well as the development of new tools and resources to support a growing green workforce.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos Living LLC. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELLEquity, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Performance Rating, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

About USGBC

The U.S. Green Building Council (‘USGBC') is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005648/en/