AuditBoard Announces Evan Fitzpatrick as Chief Product Officer

Former Bain Capital executive brings deep SaaS management experience to lead company's product and design efforts through next stages of growth.

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced Evan Fitzpatrick has been named AuditBoard's new Chief Product Officer to lead the product and design teams. Prior to his appointment as CPO, Fitzpatrick served as Senior Vice President of CrossComply, AuditBoard's award-winning IT compliance solution.

Since joining the AuditBoard executive team in January 2022, Fitzpatrick has made a significant impact on accelerating both the growth trajectory and strategy for AuditBoard's IT risk and compliance product line, including the successful launch of AuditBoard Third-Party Risk Management. In his role as Chief Product Officer, Fitzpatrick will focus on keeping customer-centric innovation at the forefront, building and retaining a world-class product and design organization, and leading the company's product strategy and vision.

"Working closely with our product team has given me the unique opportunity to experience firsthand their unparalleled commitment and drive to empower our customers through technology innovation," said Evan Fitzpatrick, Chief Product Officer at AuditBoard. "I could not be more excited for the opportunity to help lead AuditBoard through its next phases of rapid growth."

"We're thrilled to have Evan taking on this expanded role keeping customer-centric innovation at the forefront," said Scott Arnold, President and CEO of AuditBoard. "Evan will lead the charge as we continue to enhance our platform capabilities and create even more value for our customers as the industry leader."

Prior to joining AuditBoard, Evan spent a decade at Bain Capital as Senior Vice President in their Portfolio Group. While there, Evan's work focused on accelerating growth in the firm's portfolio of companies across a variety of industries, including several technology companies.

This new leadership role announcement comes on the heels of AuditBoard's continued success in the market. AuditBoard was recently named by G2.com as the Market Leader in Audit Management for 12 consecutive quarters and in GRC for 11 straight quarters, is top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights and Capterra, won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the IT Compliance category for the second year in a row, and was honored with a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing. AuditBoard recently soared past $100 million annual recurring revenue, and has been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list for three years running.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 35% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005282/en/